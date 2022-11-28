'There was no negativity': Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how MS Dhoni taught him to be neutral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration for modern-day cricketers around the globe. Those who have got an opportunity to share the pitch with him, consider themselves quite privileged. Though it’s been long since Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket, several tales regarding his on-field composure keep coming time and again. Now, India’s young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed how he learnt to be neutral in every kind of situation while playing under the leadership of Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

In a conversation with former cricketer Akash Chopra, the promising youngster shared some interesting aspects of Dhoni’s captaincy.

Gaikwad, speaking with Chopra on the former’s YouTube channel, explained how the legendary skipper always tried to keep the positivity intact inside the dressing room even though they were coming off a defeat. As stated by him, the support from the captain helped to boost the team spirit as well as keep the team united even in difficult situations.

Gaikwad noted, “After having lost a game, everyone used to be somewhat silent for around 15 minutes. But Mahi bhai, after coming back from the presentation, would comfort us, ‘Relax boys, it happens’. MS Dhoni ensured that the team spirit stayed the same whether they won or lost. Undoubtedly, there was a lot of disappointment, but there was no negativity, no blame game”

Gaikwad further asserted that one of the notable characteristics of Dhoni was being calm whether or not the team performed well. The Pune batter wasted no time acknowledging that this quality also benefited him as he understood that “it is crucial to stay neutral.”

The 25-year-old further shared that Dhoni’s team meetings used to be comparatively short, merely for two to three minutes and those were not always about the team’s performance.

“He would inform us that there was a dinnertime plan and that everyone should get ready for it. He would explain to us that it is impossible for CSK to win every game,” Gaikwad added further.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.