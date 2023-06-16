Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played a crucial role in the franchise’s fifth IPL title win last month, has carried his explosive form into the Maharashtra Premier League.

Playing for Puneri Bappa, Gaikwad scored a quick 64 off 24 balls against Kolhapur Tuskers, taking his team to the 145 run target in 15 overs at the loss of only two wickets. Gaikwad hit five sixes and as many fours during his stay in the middle.

IPL 2023 was pretty successful for Gaikwad, where he opened with Devon Conway, and pieced together important stands for the opening wicket. In 16 matches this IPL season, he gathered 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He scored four fifties, with the best being 92 runs.

After the IPL he was to join Team India for the World Test Championship final against Australia in England. But he had to pull out of the squad because he was due to get married around the same time.

He married his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar earlier this month.

He married his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar earlier this month.

Since he debuted for CSK in IPL 2019, he has scored 1797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. His IPL best, so far, is 101 unbeaten with 14 half centuries.

