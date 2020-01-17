First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
SL in ZIM Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed star as India A beat New Zealand XI in first warm-up tie

India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games.

Press Trust of India, Jan 17, 2020 16:38:53 IST

Lincoln: India A top-order warmed-up nicely for their upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practise games on Friday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed star as India A beat New Zealand XI in first warm-up tie

File image of Ruturaj Gaikwad. BCCI

Batting first, India A scored 279 for 8 in 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI for 187 in 41.1 overs with left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed getting four wickets.

Batting first, skipper Shubhman Gill (50 off 66 balls) hit a half-century adding 89 runs for the second wicket with another specialist opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (93 off 103 balls), who came in at one drop to accommodate senior team player Mayank Agarwal (8).

Once Gill was out, Gaikwad was joined by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a 48-ball-50 with four fours and two sixes as the duo added 89 runs. As Surya attacked, Gaikwad held anchor at one end.

During the back-end, Krunal Pandya scored a 31-ball 41 while Sanju Samson (4) and Vijay Shankar (13) failed to make an impact.

New Zealand A started off with an 82-run opening stand between Jakob Bhula (50) and Jack Boyle (42) but Khaleel (4/43 in 9.1 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33 in 8 overs) caused the bulk of the damage.

Brief Scores: India A 279/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 93 off 103 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 50 off 48 balls, Shubman Gill 50 off 66 balls) beat New Zealand XI 187 in 41.1 overs (Jakob Bhula 50, Khaleel Ahmed 4/43 in 9.1 overs) by 92 runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 16:38:53 IST

Tags : India A Vs New Zealand A, Jack Boyle, Jakob Bhula, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shubhman Gill, Vijay Shankar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all