IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs SRH Match: Warner and Co seek to avenge defeat against Smith-led Royals

18:29 (IST)

Lots at stake as IPL 2020 moves towards the business end

Sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals play seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai in a short while from now. A win for RR will take them to 10 points, which means they'll leapfrog KXIP in fifth place, albeit temporarily. If SRH win, they'll be at eight points and live to fight another day. Safe to say, lots to play for. This is the second meeting between these two sides in IPL 2020. Their previous match was also in Dubai on 11 October where RR had beaten SRH by five wickets. SRH had batted first and put a middling 158, which, after early hiccups, RR managed to overhaul on the penultimate ball of the match. The highlight of that win was the unbroken partnership between young Riyan Parag and the talismanic Rahul Tewatia, who came together at 78/5 and took the team across the finish line with a late assault on Rashid Khan. 

18:15 (IST)

Here are the full squads of the two teams that will be facing each other later this evening, with less than an hour left for the toss:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

18:10 (IST)

“Late call to give Mohammed Siraj the new ball”


Mohammed Siraj created history on Wednesday when he became the first bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to bowl two maiden overs in an innings in his match-winning spell of 4-2-8-3 for RCB in their eight-wicket victory over KKR. However, that almost didn’t happen, as skipper Virat Kohli later revealed that the decision to give the Hyderabadi seamer, who hadn’t been getting enough game time this season, the new ball was a last-minute one.


Read Kohli’s full statement by clicking here

18:00 (IST)

It wasn’t quite the Super Sunday for the Sunrisers as they were at the receiving end of a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi in a match that went down to the Super Over — the first of the three that took place on that magical day.


Click here for the SRH-KKR match report

17:50 (IST)

“Happy to play wherever the team requires me”


Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who has been a vital cog in the team so far in their campaign, has said he doesn’t mind batting either as an opener or in the middle order as he’s happy to play wherever the team needs him.

The Englishman had started as an opener this season before being shuffled down the order in the last couple of games, including the one against CSK in which he hit an unbeaten 70 in a winning cause.


Read his full statement here

17:40 (IST)

Sunrisers eye much-needed victory


While both teams are quite far behind as far as the race to the playoffs are concerned, with RR and SRH sitting at the sixth and seventh positions respectively on the IPL 2020 points table, Rajasthan will definitely be the more buoyant of the two sides after their comfortable seven-wicket win over CSK. Hyderabad, who have now lost three on the trot, will be desperate to keep their campaign alive with a victory against the side that beat them by five wickets earlier in the tournament


Read the full match preview here

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 40 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what should make for an interesting mid-table clash, especially after Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight-wicket hammering of Kolkata Knight Riders giving the lower-ranked sides an opportunity to boost their playoff chances.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: Follow live updates on the 40th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on our live blog.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on 22 October.

The points table is beginning to get interesting in the second half of the tournament with the non-performing teams going all out in order to stay afloat. RR's victory over CSK in the last match was a welcome relief. They now have 8 points from 10 matches and sit third from the bottom.

With the pitches getting slower, the spinners are coming more into play and RR will again depend on Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia to get the job done against SRH. Hyderabad's middle-order somehow hasn't clicked and the RR spinners would look to pounce in on this weakness. They still require the other pacers to support Jofra Archer from the other end who has been magnificent.

That said, what was a huge shot in the arm was Jos Buttler finding form. His move to the middle-order seems to have worked as he hit 70 off 48 balls on a track where the other batsmen found it tough to get going. However, their biggest worry has been the form of Sanju Samson. He's gone bust after the first two matches and there are a lot of expectations from him. He needs to really step up during this crucial juncture.

File image of Rajashan Royals captain Steven Smith and his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart David Warner. Sportzpics

SRH, on the other hand, need a win desperately. They have played one match less compared to the other four in the bottom half of the table and this is a crucial match for them. They have been finding it tough to get the consistency going. Their last match against KKR went into a Super Over which SRH lost and they will go into the RR match on the back of consecutive losses.

It is that middle order again which is causing them the problems. They need a lot more output from Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar. And they also seem to be hurting from the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department. Basil Thampi went for 46/1 from four overs against KKR. Maybe, they will be looking to get back Siddarth Kaul in place of Thampi. They will also be sweating over the fitness of Kane Williamson who suffered an injury against KKR.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament and RR won the match by five wickets in a thrilling chase where Tewatia and Parag batted with confidence and maturity.

With two teams desperately looking to stay afloat, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the RR vs SRH match in Dubai:

When is the 40th match of IPL 2020 between RR and SRH?

The 40th match of the IPL between RR and SRH is on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Where will the RR vs SRH match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the RR vs SRH match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs SRH match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

Squads 

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 22, 2020 17:31:24 IST

Tags:

