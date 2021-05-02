RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 28: Buttler, Samson accelerate after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler v Rashid Khan in IPL:
Runs: 11
Balls: 18
Dismissals: 3
Sanju Samson v Rashid Khan in IPL:
Runs: 45
Balls: 55
Dismissal: 1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|72/1 (9.1 ov) - R/R 7.85
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jos Buttler
|Batting
|30
|28
|3
|1
|Sanju Samson (C) (W)
|Batting
|23
|14
|1
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sandeep Sharma
|1.1
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 17/1 (3)
|
55 (55) R/R: 8.91
Jos Buttler 29(23)
Sanju Samson (C) (W) 23(14)
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal 12(13) S.R (92.3)
lbw b Rashid Khan
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/1 ( Jos Buttler 26 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 22)
Khaleel continues. Samson tries to sneak a single but the bowler does well to stop it. Good thinking this from Khaeel, coming round the stumps and not giving much room to Samson. But he ends up making the mistake in the fourth ball. Samson cuts the wide back of a length ball and it's in the gap between gully and backward point. Seven off the over and we have a time out.
Samson cuts and it's in the gap. Clever shot from the RR skipper.
Jos Buttler v SRH in IPL before today:
11, 2, 14, 6, 10, 5, 16, 9
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/1 ( Jos Buttler 26 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 15)
Not much pace from Vijay Shankar but Buttler knows it. Shankar makes the mistake of bowling it a tad short with no space. Easy for Buttler as he gets his first maximum of the match. Samson ends the over with a magnificent six over long-off and follows it up with a single. Too costly for Sunrisers. 18 off the over.
Stunner from Samson. Full delivery from Shankar and it's in the slot. Samson times it through the line over long-off.
Short from Vijay Shankar and Buttler picks it and sends it over deep square leg.
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 42/1 ( Jos Buttler 17 , Sanju Samson (C) (W) 8)
Guess what? That reverse-hit which Buttler missed in Rashid's over, that was hitting the stumps. SRH wasted their review earlier so they had none left. Later, Buttler survives a tough catching chance and then he hits two boundaries. Maybe it is Buttler's day. Nine off Bhuvi's over and that's the end of powerplay.
This time Buttler finds the gap in the deep mid-wicket region. The timing is perfect.
Buttler gets an inside edge and the ball races towards fine-leg for a boundary.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to start afresh under new skipper Kane Williamson when they take on fellow strugglers Rajasthan Royals in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in New Delhi, as the league stage approaches the halfway stage.
With SRH finding themselves bottom of the points table with just one win in six games, the team management decided to sack David Warner and skipper and pass the baton to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The Black Caps skipper has previously captained Hyderabad in 2018 and 2019, and the Orange Army will hope change in leadership brings change in fortunes.
Warner has been in woeful form this season, aggregating just 193 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 110.28.
However, his place in the playing XI might come under doubt after the franchise confirmed on their Twitter page that the team management would choose to change the overseas combination. This could mean a place for England’s Jason Roy at the top of the order to fill up for Warner. Roy is yet to play a match this season after being signed up by Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has been SRH’s impressive bowler so far, topping the team’s bowling charts with nine wickets from six games.
In contrast, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been battling with injuries and lack in form. He sustained a thigh strain against Punjab Kings on 21 April, and eventually missed Hyderabad’s last two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has picked up just three wickets from four games.
SRH will be desperate for Bhuvneshwar to recover from his injury and more importantly return to some good form.
RR, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the points table with four points (two wins). They have been largely inconsistent for most part of the tournament, and despite enduring a patchy form with the bat since his century in the first match, Sanju Samson seems to have found some touch with scores of 42 in both the previous matches.
He has been RR’s top run-scorer with 229 runs from six games. Jos Buttler, barring scores of 49 ( vs CSK) and 41 ( vs MI) has been in woeful form and he will have the task cut out against the likes of Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.
IPL costliest-ever cricketer Chris Morris tops the team’s bowling charts with 11 wickets but he is yet to showcase a notable effort with the bat, barring the unbeaten 36 against DC on 15 April.
Chetan Sakariya has been the find of the campaign for RR with seven wickets from six games.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
