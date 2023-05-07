RR vs SRH Preview: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to revive their fledgling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Both RR and SRH are coming off defeats and have lost two out of three of their most recent matches. Although as far as the IPL 2023 points table is concerned, Rajasthan are much better off at fourth compared to Hyderabad, who are languishing at the very bottom with three wins and six defeats.

The Royals had been outplayed by defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in their previous outing, getting bundled out for a paltry 118 thanks to a stellar display from Rashid Khan (3/14), with the Titans chasing the target down with nine wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Before that, Rajasthan had failed to defend a 213-run target against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, thanks to a hat-trick of sixes by Tim David off Jason Holder in the final over of MI’s run chase.

SRH, meanwhile, have had three close encounters in a row; while they would fall marginally short after being set 145 to win against Delhi Capitals at home, they would exact revenge against the David Warner-led side in the same week with a nine-run win after posting 197 on the board.

The 2016 champions though, would end up throwing the game away from a position of control in their home fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), losing by five runs after being set 172 to win.

RR vs SRH head-to-head

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are fairly evenly-matched as far as their head-to-head record is concerned, with RR having won nine encounters compared to SRH’s eight.

RR vs SRH form (Last five matches)

Rajasthan Royals: L, L, W, L, L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L, W, L, L, L

RR vs SRH Date and Time

RR vs SRH will be played on 7 May (Sunday) at 7.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs SRH TV coverage, live streaming

RR vs SRH in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

RR vs SRH squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.