RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Two struggling sides will clash against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in the first match of the doubleheader.

Rajasthan Royals are at the seventh spot in the points table with just two victories so far from six matches. Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table, having won just one game out of six.

RR's only win of the season came against laggards Kolkata Knight Riders and with SRH also struggling for form, the Sunday match provides a golden opportunity to the Sanju Samson-led side to secure two valuable points.

However, to achieve that, RR will need to lift their standards immediately after succumbing to a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous match.

Batting first against MI, RR made a strong start with openers including Jos Buttler looking in good touch. Samson and Shivam Dube added valuable runs during the middle-overs but MI's exceptional death-overs bowling restricted them to a below-par score which Mumbai chased down easily.

Against SRH, RR will hope they are able to correct the mistakes from their previous match with the focus being on their death overs batting. Hyderabad also lost their previous match which was against Chennai Super Kings.

Similar to RR, SRH were guilty of not having enough runs on the board as CSK won by seven wickets. For David Warner and Co, it's important they complement their bowlers.

Here's all you need to know about the 28th match of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the 28th match of the IPL between RR and SRH take place?

The 28th match of the IPL between RR and SRH will take place on 2 May 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.