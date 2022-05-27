Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Live Cricket Score and Update: Upbeat Bangalore face Rajasthan in ‘Royal’ showdown
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Live Cricket Score and Update: Upbeat Bangalore face Rajasthan in ‘Royal’ showdown

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2, Live Cricket Score and Update: Upbeat Bangalore face Rajasthan in ‘Royal’ showdown

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 RR vs RCB cricket score, Qualifier 2 IPL Match Live Coverage: RR eye their first appearance in an IPL final in more than a decade while RCB, coming off a victory over LSG, will hope to inch closer to their maiden title.

18:15 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore went one step ahead and broke the Eliminator jinx by beating debutants Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens to reach Qualifier 2. The victory brings with it, a winning momentum for RCB, which will be an uphill task for Rajasthan Royals, who finally are among the big boys of the league. This is their best season in the last four years. In the previous three seasons, they had failed to qualify for the playoffs and not just that, they finished second from the bottom twice and bottom once in those three years.

Click here to read the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 preview

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2022, with RR taking on RCB in a 'Royal' battle at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad — the first time match of the season at the venue.

Highlights

title-img

Rajasthan Royals vs  Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - IPL 2022 RR vs RCB cricket score, Qualifier 2 IPL Match Live Coverage: RR eye their first appearance in an IPL final in more than a decade while RCB, coming off a victory over LSG, will hope to inch closer to their maiden title.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore trumped Lucknow Super Giants in a pulsating contest at the Eden Gardens and they will now take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad for a spot in the finals.

RCB were powered by a superb century from Rajat Patidar which helped them pip LSG by 14 runs. They now head into this game with some great momentum after winning four out their last five matches and could pose a big threat to the Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will need a far better effort from their bowlers after they lost their last encounter against Gujarat Titans. They will be put under pressure by RCB’s batting order and once again the focus will be Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson to pile up the runs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be played?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 match start?

The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022  Qualifier 2 match on TV and online?

The RR vs RCB IPL Qualifier 2 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The Qualifier 2 match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 27, 2022 18:02:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: How RR, LSG, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH can qualify
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: How RR, LSG, DC, RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH can qualify

IPL Playoff Qualification: Sunrisers Hyderabad are still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockouts after beating Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: DC in command; RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH under pressure
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: DC in command; RCB, KKR, PBKS, SRH under pressure

IPL Playoff Qualification: Delhi Capitals helped their playoff chances by beating Punjab Kings. What hopes do the rest have of making the knockouts?

IPL 2022 updated playoff scenarios: How teams can grab remaining three spots
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 updated playoff scenarios: How teams can grab remaining three spots

Gujarat Titans have already made their qualification for the playoffs which leaves the other three spots wide open for other seven sides.