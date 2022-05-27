RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Two matches remain this season and we will have a new champion. The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This match will take place on 27 May and both teams will be looking to book a place in the final, where they will lock horns with Gujarat Titans.

Rajasthan Royals lost their match against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 few days ago. In their last fixture, the Sanju Samson-led brigade's bowling was disappointing and they would need to address a few issues there.

Samson will have to utilise Riyan Parag even as a bowler in the middle phase, since he has only 5 regular bowlers to juggle around with. Jos Buttler and the captain himself were superb with the bat and all the focus will now be on the bowlers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, trumped Lucknow Super Giants courtesy a brilliant century by Rajat Patidar and excellent bowling in the death by Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel. However, they would now want the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli to step up and make their presence felt in this crucial match.

The momentum seems to be with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but Rajasthan too cannot be ruled out since they were beaten by a belligerent David Miller in their last match in the final over. The pitch conditions and a wet ball did not help their cause against Gujarat, but with a new setting in Ahmedabad, they would certainly fancy their chances of trumping RCB.

There are enough match winners on either side and they have to take up the responsibility to get their respective sides over the line here.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

