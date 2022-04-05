RR vs RCB Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The Rajasthan Royals are locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai today. RCB's new skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first against in-form Rajasthan.

There are four players Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Navdeep Saini in the RR line-up who have earlier played for RCB and are now up against their former franchise.

Bangalore captain Faf explained the reason behind opting to bowl first and suggested that dew might play a crucial role.

"We'll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch does look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren't playing at your best, it is pleasing. We're playing the same team," he said at the toss.

RCB XI: Faf du Plessis(Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(Wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RR XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

