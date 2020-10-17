IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs RCB Match: Steve Smith wins toss and Rajasthan will bat first

Rajasthan Royals need to up the ante big time in this match. They are languishing second from the bottom with just six points and with the way RCB are playing, it's going to take a hell lot of effort to get those two points on the board.
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ben Stokes
|Batting
|Robin Uthappa
|Batting
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pitch report: The ground seems to be very deceptive in terms of the dimensions. It tends to be a bit slower in the day games. JP Duminy says that it looks a very good surface. It's just the second day game on this surface. The spinners will be crucial on this ground. Duminy believes that the spinners need to toss the ball up on this surface.
Rajasthan Royals need to up the ante big time in this match. They are languishing second from the bottom with just six points and with the way RCB are playing, it's going to take a hell lot of effort to get those two points on the board.
Head to head:
There's not much to choose between the two sides when it comes to head to head. In the 21 encounters, RCB have won 10, while RR have won 9 with 2 ending in No Result.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Team Changes:
"It's a day game and we like to bat in day games," Smith says. The captain informs that RR have gone unchanged. "It looks like the wickets have worn down a bit and slowing down and that's one of the reason why we are batting today," he says.
Virat Kohli says they would have batted first as well. Two changes for RCB. Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed come in for Mohammad Siraj and Shivam Dube.
Toss: RR have won the toss and elected to bat.
When they met last time
The two teams met earlier in the tournament and it was a pretty lop sided contest with RCB thumping RR by 8 wickets. RR posted 154/6 and in reply, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli hit half-centuries to breeze through past the finish line.
Pitch report: The ground seems to be very deceptive in terms of the dimensions. It tends to be a bit slower in the day games. JP Duminy says that it looks a very good surface. It's just the second day game on this surface. The spinners will be crucial on this ground. Duminy believes that the spinners need to toss the ball up on this surface.
Also, if you missed it. Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He will call it a day after the end of the ongoing National T20 Cup.
RCB, on the other hand, would be looking to get back to winning ways and move up the table from the third position. It's been a good start to the tournament for Kohli's boys after a disappointing 2019 season. They have looked strong all-round and the biggest plus has been the fact that their bowling has clicked.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Toss: RR have won the toss and elected to bat.
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to bounce back after their eight-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
RCB have won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but blundered tactically against KXIP on Thursday.
On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.
RCB's five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings.
Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six with left-hander Washington Sundar (13), a baffling decision by the RCB.
Shivam Dube (23) was promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. The experiment didn't work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.
To add to RCB's woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn't pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.
"We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don't come off. We're pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn't come off," Kohli said after the match.
Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament.
Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings.
After failing in his first match of the season, Ben Stokes, who has been elevated to the role of an opener, hit 41 before he was run out against the Delhi Capitals.
The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.
Jofra Archer spearheads the Rajasthan bowling unit, along with the spin duo of Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, who have consistently figured in an XI that has gone through a lot of chopping and changing.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
With PTI inputs
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
DC win by 59 runs! That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.
Udana is bowling the final over of the innings. Bowls back to back yorkers off the second and third. Good fielding effort in the deep on the off-side by Siraj, who saved a couple of runs there. DONE AND DUSTED! RCB have not put a foot wrong here. They have beaten KKR by a huge margin of 82 runs. Comprehensive win this!
Rajasthan Royals win! Right then! Who would've thought it would come to this... eight needed off six balls. Khaleel goes full round the wickett to Parag, who hits straight for a couple. A single next ball means the left-hander Tewatia is on strike and Khaleel will bowl in his arc. Lots of field changes happening. Five needed off four. Khaleel goes length, and Tewatia plays it to deep square leg. A fumble from Vijay Shankar means a double to Tewatia. Khaleel goes slightly short next ball and Tewatia pulls it to long off for a single. Two needed off two. Are we headed to a super over?Young Parag on strike. The pitch seems to have evened out, funnily. Khaleel comes round the wicket, and that's it! He bowls a full toss and Riyan Parag calmly deposits it over covers for a six. RR win!