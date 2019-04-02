First Cricket
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
RR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals secure first win of season

Date: Tuesday, 02 April, 2019 23:54 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 14 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

158/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.9
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 31 28 2 1
Moeen Ali not out 18 9 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Krishnappa Gowtham 4 0 19 0
Dhawal Kulkarni 3 0 26 0
164/3
Overs
19.5
R/R
8.41
Fours
17
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rahul Tripathi not out 34 23 3 1
Ben Stokes not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 3.5 0 40 0
Navdeep Saini 4 0 35 0

Rajasthan Royals VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That's for today! RR collect first points of the season with a win over RCB, who remain winless. We have a big one coming up tomorrow — Mumbai vs Chennai. Hope you enjoyed the coverage of today's match. We will see you tomorrow. Goodbye and good night! 

  • Shreyas Gopal: I am fortunate and lucky to have gotten those big wickets, again I'm saying it as a youngster getting such big names out doesn't come everyday. I was just fortunate, and the plans worked. Coming in to bowl in the seveth over, we had built a lot of pressure in the Powerplay. I had come in after that, and because the batsmen were trying to score off me, I managed to get the wickets. Pretty comfortable bowling my variations, I rely on my gut feet while deciding what to bowl. I really don't know why wristspinners do so well in T20s. But maybe it's because we can spin the ball both ways. Overall, it's about bowling in good areas and being disciplined.

  • Shreyas Gopal is the Man of the Match

  • Ajinkya Rahane, RR captain: Thinking was dew factor, so we though to restrict them to around 140-150 would be a good total. Shreyas Gopal's record against Virat and de Villiers we all know, but overall it was great team effort. After three-four overs we thought the wicket was really slow, so I thought if spinners bowl well then batsmen will have a hard time. Gowtham was excellent in the Powerplay, and Gopal backed up after that. Relief, yes, to get points on the board. We played good cricket last three games, but tonight it was all about giving more than 100%. Tripathi was really struggling before the match he twisted his ankle last game but he was incredible with Stokesy and Smith.

  • Time for the presentations...

  • Virat Kohli, losing captain: Today, it was a more competitive performance. We were short by 15-20 runs but I think Parthiv and Stoinis took us to a competitive total. We put down few chances, if you don't take your chances you can't win games. We have 10 games to do, hopefully we can turn things around. We played well in Mumbai game and in this game. This tournament is not that long and you have to think on your feet and have to think about the best combination going forward. We should focus on putting our best eleven on the field. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Spin today:

    RR: 8-1-31-3 (ER - 3.88)
    RCB: 5-0-39-1 (ER - 7.80)

  • RR win by seven wickets! 

    After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 164/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 34 , Ben Stokes 1)

    Tripathi slams a six over mid-wicket and RR have won the match by seven wickets. Their first win of the season. RCB's fourth consecutive loss.

  • 19.4: Stokes steers the length ball to backward point for 1. 1 in 2 needed

  • 19.3: No runs by Stokes. 2 needed in 3 balls

  • 19.2: Another pull shot to fine leg for a single

  • 19.1: Tripathi pulls the short ball for two tuns

  • After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 154/3 ( Rahul Tripathi 25 , )

    Smith departs for 38 as his drive to long-on is taken by Umesh after RCB drops two catches. First of Smith at short mid-wicket by Negi and then Tripathi's pull shot put down by Mo Ali at square leg. Five in six needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Smith departs! RCB finally take a catch. Umesh Yadav holds onto the drive to long-on.

    Smith c U Yadav b Siraj 38(31). RR: 154/3.

  • DROPPED! This time Tripathi. The pull shot should have been taken at square leg but it spilled out of Mo Ali's hands

  • DROPPED! Smith put down at short mid-wicket by Negi. Tough chance! Smith went for a pull, didn't get the connect but still it was far from the fielder who put in a good effort.

  • After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 150/2 ( Steven Smith 36 , Rahul Tripathi 23)

    Nine off the over and nine more required in last two overs. Tripathi gets a four as he whips the full toss from Saini through backward point.

  • FOUR! Full toss from Saini as Tripathi throws his bat on it to carve it through backward point

  • After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 141/2 ( Steven Smith 33 , Rahul Tripathi 18)

    RR had enough and they now want to take control of things. Tripathi slams the outside off delivery over extra-cover for a four and Smith finishes the over with a strong swing of the bat off slower from Siraj for a six. 16 added. 18 in 18 required.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Smith hoicks the slow delivery from outside off from Siraj over mid-wicket. Maximum!

  • FOUR! Outside off, fuller length ball dispatched over extra-cover by Tripathi. That should help release some pressure.

  • After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 125/2 ( Steven Smith 25 , Rahul Tripathi 11)

    Chahal's excellent bowling for the night comes to an end at 17/2. Could have been three wickets for the leggie but Umesh dropped a sitter of Smith at deep cover. Smith went inside-out against the loopy delivery, drove it in air but Umesh put down the catch. Tripathi also gave some hope but his straight drive fell just short of bowler Chahal. 34 required in last four overs.

  • DROPPED! Smith goes inside-out against Chahal but Umesh decides to put down the easy catch just ahead of the fence

  • After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 121/2 ( Steven Smith 23 , Rahul Tripathi 9)

    Stoinis has been guilty of bowling short on too many occasions. Went short again as Tripathi slammed it to mid-wicket fence. Another shorter one is pulled for a double by Smith. Four singles added as well. RR need 38 in last 5 overs.

  • Delhi Capitals' epic collapse at Mohali last night has kept everybody on tenterhooks and for RCB fans provided a glimmer of hope

  • FOUR! This is not going to work for Stoinis. Another short ball as Tripathi swings the bat to hit the mid-wicket fence

  • After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 111/2 ( Steven Smith 19 , Rahul Tripathi 3)

    Smith opens the face of the bat late against length ball outside off by Umesh to guide it through to third-man fence. Seven off the over.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    A worrying thought for RR supporters is that their team is susceptible to sudden collapse. Right now they are on top. But they have collapsed from similar situations and lost in the past. RCB would be hoping that this would be another such day. But odds are with RR really

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Length ball, outside off by Umesh as Smith opens the bat late to guide it to third-man fence

  • After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 104/2 ( Steven Smith 15 , Rahul Tripathi 0)

    Chahal strikes to remove Buttler! Can RCB make a comeback? If they do Buttler has to be blamed. With everything in control went for a big shot against loopy Chahal delivery, failed to connect properly as Stoinis took the catch in deep. Another stumping appeal against Smith but he's safe. 55 needed in last seven overs.

  • OUT! Chahal removes Buttler! There was no need for the big shot but Buttler decided to step out against Chahal's slow, tossed up ball. Failed to get the connect as Stoinis took the catch.

    Buttler c Stoinis b Chahal 59(43). RCB: 104/2.

  • After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 102/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 58 , Steven Smith 14)

    FIFTY for Buttler! 100 up for RR! Buttler shimmies down to clobber Mo Ali down the ground to complete his fourth straight fifty at Jaipur. Ali goes shot after that as Buttler whip-pulls it over mid-wicket. 14 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Jos Buttler's fourth consecutive T20 fifty at Jaipur in IPL.

  • SIX! Can't bowl short to a batsman in form. Buttler's eye light up as he clobbers it over cow corner

  • FOUR! FIFTY! Buttler steps out against Mo Ali to smoke him down the ground. Fourth consecutive fifty at Jaipur. 

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 87/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 47 , Steven Smith 11)

    Smith gets lucky as the inside-edge off Stoinis runs down to fine leg fence. The slow pace did the trick as Smith went for a pull from outside off but the inside-edge missed the legstump. Seven off the over.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 80/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 46 , Steven Smith 5)

    Eight off the over including a wide including a double for Buttler courtesy a misfield from Umesh. Chahal was super angry, outfoxed Buttler who somehow managed it to guide it to point but Umesh failed to get down in time to stop it as a fumble led to two runs.

  • After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 72/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 41 , Steven Smith 3)

    Stoinis called into attack. RCB need spinners and not pacers as the Australian concedes 11 in his first over. Two boundaries off two short balls. He can't bowl short at his slow pace. First was pulled to leg while the other was slapped to long-on.

  • FOUR! Poor bowling by Stoinis. Another short ball but his pace is not helping him as Buttler leaps to slap it to long-on

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 61/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 32 , Steven Smith 1)

    Kohli finally decides to go to his spinner and Chahal draws the first blood with a googly against Rahane. The skipper was looking to make some room for a shot on off but the ball spun back in and crashed into his pads, out LBW. Two off the over and Smith joins Buttler. 

  • WICKET! Chahal strikes to remove Rahane! The googly does the job for the leggie. Rahane was looking to make room but the ball came in to hit his pads. RCB need a few more quick wickets to make a comeback.

    Rahane lbw b Chahal 22(20). RCB: 60/1.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ajinkya Rahane averages 11.50 against Chahal in IPL (2 dismissals).  

  • After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 59/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22 , Jos Buttler (W) 31)

    Four of the over including a double for Buttler off pull shot to mid-wicket. He could have also got out but luck favoured him. Moved across to make room against a full pitched delivery off Siraj which missed the off stump by millimeters

  • After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 55/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 21 , Jos Buttler (W) 28)

    Excellent start for RR. 104 more needed in 14 overs. Rahane slams two fours in the over. Brings out the helicopter-flick to get a four through mid-wicket and then a lovely uppish drive over extra-cover. Nine off the over and RR have got 55 in the powerplay.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer and journalist

    RR have started off superbly. Rahane has been more circumspect even as Butler has thrown bat to ball. They are going at 11 runs an over and have completely messed up the RCB new ball attack in the powerplay overs. RR have good resources in the batting department and should put RCB bowlers under more pressure 

  • FOUR! Lovely shot! On the up over extra-cover against Saini as he goes wide of off. Rahane joining the party here

  • FOUR! Helicopter-flick from Rahane through mid-wicket off Saini. I guess a tribute to MS Dhoni on April 2, the day India won the World Cup in 2011

  • After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 46/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 12 , Jos Buttler (W) 28)

    Siraj called into attack and takes control of things in his first over. Five dot balls to Rahane as he takes a single on the last ball with a push to mid-on.

IPL 12 Match 14 RR vs RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Tripathi slams a six over mid-wicket and RR have won the match by seven wickets. Their first win of the season. RCB's fourth consecutive loss.

 

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: In a battle of the 'Royals', both – the Rajasthan franchise and the Challengers from Bangalore – will be searching for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday.

After having lost their first three games, both sides will be eager to get first points on the board to kick-start their campaign, with the tournament already in its second week and the competition moving fast.

Hosts Rajasthan Royals are expected to miss out on services of three of their key players at the start of May as Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and in all likelihood Jofra Archer will return to England to prepare for the World Cup.

Rajasthan will be hoping overseas stars Australia's Steve Smith and all-rounder Stokes to finally hit their straps against RCB. Their costly purchase Jaydev Undakat has failed to meet expectations so far and he could be dropped in place of Mahipal Lomror or Varun Aaron.

Rajasthan have squandered matches from winning positions and the Ajinkya Rahane-led team has found themselves on the wrong side of couple of close contests so he would hope to find the finishing touch against Virat Kohli-led side.

"We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully, with some luck, we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the loss against Chennai Super Kings.

While RCB have been outplayed completely in two out of their three games having been shot out for 70 in the tournament opener against CSK and two nights ago suffered an 118-run drubbing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity," said Kohli after RCB's third loss in a row.

Both teams will once again pin hopes on the foreign stars like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes for Rajasthan and AB de Villiers from RCB to hit their straps. Few changes could be expected as well with likes of Tim Southee and Heinrich Klaasen might get a look in place of struggling Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players listVirat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019

