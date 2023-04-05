Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 8th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held on Wednesday, 5 April 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While Sanju Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals after coming off a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings are also looking forward to continuing its winning triumph after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in its last match. Ahead of the match scheduled for Wednesday, check this space to know both the team’s head-to-head records and weather predictions for the day.

RR vs PBKS: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, both teams have faced each other in 24 matches. While RR have won 14 games, Punjab Kings won 10.

RR vs PBKS weather prediction

The temperatures in Guwahati are likely to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius with the weather expected to remain warm and a few clouds.

Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming the RR vs PBKS match:

RR vs PBKS match date

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will take place on 5 April, Wednesday.

RR vs PBKS match venue

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR vs PBKS match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. Toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch RR vs PBKS match on TV?

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs PBKS Live Streaming

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

RR vs PBKS probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

