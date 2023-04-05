Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  RR vs PBKS LIVE Score: Rajasthan, Punjab aim to maintain winning run with Guwahati set for IPL debut

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score and Latest Update: Follow the live scorecard and latest update on the RR vs PBKS match in Guwahati on firstpost.com.

Rajasthan Royals will play two 'home' matches in Guwahati. Sportzpics

18:40 (IST)

ICYMI: Pant catches up with GT

Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance since getting involved in a horrific car crash in December, arriving at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Delhi Capitals' first home game of the season against Gujarat Titans and catching up with his old mates.

Click here to read the full story

18:30 (IST)

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

18:22 (IST)

Guwahati set for IPL debut

After 15 years of waiting for its first taste of IPL action, the northeast is finally set to host its first match in the cash-rich league with Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan Royals' designated second home venue, set to host the Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Guwahati had earlier been allotted two matches during IPL 2020, but the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic.

Click here to read the full story

18:19 (IST)

IN: Gurnoor Singh Brar

OUT: Angad Bawa

With Angad Bawa, who made two appearances for Punjab the previous season, ruled out due to shoulder injury, the Punjab Kings have decided to sign Gurnoor Singh Brar at his base price of Rs 20 lakh as his replacement.

Click here to read the full story

18:11 (IST)

A special tribute to a special 'Royal'

18:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is set to host its first-ever IPL match after years of waiting.

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be aiming to maintain their winning run after getting their campaigns off to a positive start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan will be hosting the match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is the team’s second home ground besides the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, meaning the state of Assam will be hosting its first-ever IPL match after years of waiting.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rajasthan Royals gave their Net Run Rate a massive boost after hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs on Sunday afternoon. Both Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal carried on from where they left off last season, where they won the Orange and Purple Cap respectively. While Buttler set the tone for a 200-plus total with a 20-ball half-century, Yuzvendra Chahal collected 4/17 as the Sunrisers were restricted to 131/9.

That was after Punjab Kings got off to a winning start in veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan’s first season in charge, restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/7 in a rain-affected game after posting a challenging 191/5 on the board in their first game at Mohali’s PCA Stadium since 2019. Bhanuka Rajapaksa led the way among the Punjab batters by bringing up a maiden IPL fifty while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh broke the backbone of KKR’s batting with a haul of 3/19.

Squads:

Updated Date: April 05, 2023 18:53:25 IST

Tags:

