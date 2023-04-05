IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be aiming to maintain their winning run after getting their campaigns off to a positive start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan will be hosting the match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is the team’s second home ground besides the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, meaning the state of Assam will be hosting its first-ever IPL match after years of waiting.

Rajasthan Royals gave their Net Run Rate a massive boost after hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs on Sunday afternoon. Both Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal carried on from where they left off last season, where they won the Orange and Purple Cap respectively. While Buttler set the tone for a 200-plus total with a 20-ball half-century, Yuzvendra Chahal collected 4/17 as the Sunrisers were restricted to 131/9.

That was after Punjab Kings got off to a winning start in veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan’s first season in charge, restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/7 in a rain-affected game after posting a challenging 191/5 on the board in their first game at Mohali’s PCA Stadium since 2019. Bhanuka Rajapaksa led the way among the Punjab batters by bringing up a maiden IPL fifty while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh broke the backbone of KKR’s batting with a haul of 3/19.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

