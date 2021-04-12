RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 4: Rajasthan Royals ask Punjab Kings to bat as Samson debuts as captain

Number of sixes hit in IPL
Chris Gayle : 349
Rajasthan Royals XI : 334
|Punjab Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Number of sixes hit in IPL
Chris Gayle : 349
Rajasthan Royals XI : 334
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(Captain), Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith.
Most matches played before captaining for the first time in IPL:
137 : Kieron Pollard
111 : R Ashwin
107 : Sanju Samson
103 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar
97 : Ajinkya Rahane
Head to Head in IPL:
Matches played : 21
Punjab won : 12
Rajasthan won : 9
RR beat PBKS in both the matches in IPL 2020 while PBKS beat RR in both the matches in IPL 2019.
Toss update: Sanju Samson wins the toss as skipper for the first time and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first. Samson confirms that Chris Morris, Mustoafizur Rahman, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be RR's overseas players while KL Rahul names Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith as his foreign picks.
Fresh faces at Punjab Kings' camp as well!
Three debutants for the @PunjabKingsIPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021
Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith receive their caps ahead of #PBKS first game of #VIVOIPL 2021.#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/5q8Txy0woe
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and India's Shivam Dube are seen receiving their Rajasthan Royals caps.
Hardik Pandya did not bowl in Mumbai Indians' lung-opener on Friday due to a shoulder concern but the India all-rounder will soon contribute to the team's cause with the ball in his hand, team's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan said on Monday. Read more on what the former India pacer had to say.
Nitish Rana (80 off 56) and Rahul Tripathi (53 off 29) led Kokata Knight Riders’ batting line-up as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday. That win took KKR to second spot, behind league leaders Delhi Capitals (DC). Click here to view the updated IPL points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders.
Big day for Sanju Samson, who gets ready to make his debut as an IPL captain tonight
A new chapter begins tonight. 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RRvPBKS | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/5b3ujw5bg3— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(Captain), Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith.
Toss update: Sanju Samson wins the toss as skipper for the first time and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first. Samson confirms that Chris Morris, Mustoafizur Rahman, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will be RR's overseas players while KL Rahul names Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith as his foreign picks.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Toss update: Sanju Samson wins the toss as skipper for the first time and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begin their journeys in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other in the fourth match of the ongoing season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A winning start will be important for the two sides that are hoping to bounce back after disappointing campaigns in the UAE last year, with Punjab and Rajasthan finishing sixth and eighth respectively.
Both sides have made a number of changes to their squad since IPL 2020 and were among the major spenders in the player auction that took place earlier in February. Rajasthan broke the bank in their pursuit of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, shelling out Rs 16.25 crore to secure his services, thus making him the most expensive buy ever in the history of the league. The 2008 champions also bought Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, India all-rounder Shivam Dube among others.
Rajasthan also witnessed a change in leadership after the franchise decided to part ways with Steve Smith, who himself had taken over the reigns of the team from Ajinkya Rahane. Smith had a disappointing run with the Royals last year as he hardly performed with the bat while the team finished eighth. Hard-hitting Kerala batsman Sanju Samson, who also backs up as a keeper, has since been appointed the leader.
Punjab, on the other hand, fortified their pace unit by buying Australians Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore respectively. However, playing both in the same XI would be a little tricky given the team would want to utilise the overseas slots in other departments as well. The 2014 runners-up did add the top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan to their squad during the auction ahead of this season, and would want to play him alongside the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kings XI Punjab enter IPL 2021 with a new name, christened as Punjab Kings, and a new logo. It remains to be seen whether it leads to a different finish to the season.
The Royals could opt to open with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler. While Samson, who would be itching to prove a point, and Stokes would then form strong middle-order.
Rajasthan Royals, the 2008 IPL champions, had a season to forget in 2020 as they finished bottom of the league standings. How well do you remember their season?