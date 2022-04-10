Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Lucknow seek to continue winning momentum

RR vs LSG Live Score: Since their opening game defeat to GT, LSG have won three in a row, beating CSK, SRH and DC. Against the Royals, the Super Giants will be looking for a fourth win on the trot.
RR vs LSG Live Score: Since their opening game defeat to GT, LSG have won three in a row, beating CSK, SRH and DC. Against the Royals, the Super Giants will be looking for a fourth win on the trot.
RR vs LSG Live Score: In today's first game, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have their task cut out against Delhi Capitals (DC), who have set Shreyas Iyer and Co a target of 216. KKR have lost Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. The partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana has surpassed 50, but KKR still need 125 runs to win from the last 10 overs. Click here to follow the LIVE blog of that match.
RR vs LSG Live Score: On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets inspired by Abhishek Sharma's 75 to earn their first points this season. In the second match on Saturday, Anuj Rawat (66) and Virat Kohli (48) took RCB over the finish line against MI, who suffered their fourth straight defeat to lie ninth in the points table.Check out the updated IPL points table here
If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.
KL Rahul's team lost their opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.
RR vs LSG Live Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back after their blip against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they take on an in-form Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The RR vs LSG match will be the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Rajasthan Royals come into this encounter with a loss in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they still look a well-balanced unit to challenge Lucknow. Their batting line-up in Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Devdutt Padikkal has looked good while their bowling seems to have all their bases covered. They now need more intensity in the powerplay overs with the bat against a rather strong LSG bowling attack.
Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have bounced back after their defeat to Gujarat Titans to win their next three matches on the bounce. KL Rahul needs to be aggressive at the top of the order since Lucknow bat deep with the inclusion of Jason Holder and K Gowtham.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match start?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live cricket score , 4th IPL Match Live Coverage
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live cricket score , 3rd IPL Match Live Coverage
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live cricket score , 6th IPL Match Live Coverage: RCB WIN by 3 wickets! Karthik finishes it in style with a 6 and a 4 with 7 needed off the last over. It full and on the stumps, Karthik drives it down the ground for a FOUR to hit the winning runs. The finisher has done the job again. RCB get off the mark on the table.