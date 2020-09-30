IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs KKR Match: Steve Smith wins toss and Rajasthan will bowl first

TOSS: RR win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl
TOSS: RR win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl
Michael Slater and Simon Doull with the pitch report:
MS: We’ve got the same pitch used two nights ago. Be very wary of trying to go big on this surface.
SD: It is hard for the bowlers. Spinners are really starting to take control. They’ve taken 23 wickets. We haven’t got as much grass on this surface. Biggest ground we’ve got. You’re getting caught at the boundary. That’s what brings spinners into the game here. I love that factor. I’m batting first here. All five games, team batting first have won.
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting isn’t pleased about his side suffering their first defeat of the tournament, admits they were outplayed by David Warner’s men at Abu Dhabi.
Wasn’t the pleasant evening for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday: not only did they register their first defeat of the tournament as they fell short of the Sunrisers Hyderabad total by 16 runs, skipper Shreyas Iyer ended up getting fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate
After their Super Over defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians face Kings XI Punjab in their next challenge and Mumbai bowling coach Shane Bond says the team has its sights set on containing KL Rahul as they eye their second win of the tournament.
As we build-up towards Match 12 of Indian Premier League 2020, here's a look at the squads of the two sides that will be in action later this evening:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
With SRH winning their first game last night, every team in IPL 2020 has opened their account and at this stage, there are no clear favourites for playoffs. Still early days, but it seems we will see the most closely fought IPL in years.
In Game 11of IPL 2020, Rashid Khan spun a web as Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Delhi Capitals to register their first win of season.
Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 12 of IPL 2020 to be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders. RR have won all their games so far in the tournament. In fact, they are coming into this match with a stunning victory in the last game against Kings XI Punjab, where Rahul Tewatia emerged as hero alongside Sanju Samson. On the other hand, KKR won their second game of the tournament after starting off on a losing note, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams play their first game at Dubai, and the long boundaries will be a test for power hitters in both the teams. Sanju Samson has enjoyed the short boundaries at Sharjah, but it will be interesting to see whether he clears the longer ones at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: TOSS: RR win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl
Preview: A high on confidence Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.
RR have enjoyed an electric start to their IPL 2020 campaign, winning both of their opening matches in some style. While they beat CSK by 16 runs after posting 216 runs on board batting first, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia stole the limelight as the Jaipur-based franchise chased down a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Tewatia, who was on 17 from 23 at one stage, had a dream outing against the Punjab franchise, going on to slam 53 runs off just 31 balls to perfectly set-up the platform for an RR win. He and Samson built a 61-run stand for the third wicket before the Kerala batsman was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. And although Tewatia and Riyan Parag were dismissed later on, the English duo of Jofra Archer and Tom Curran held their nerve to beat KXIP by four wickets.
Samson, who has scored 74 and 85 in the first two games, will continue playing an important role in RR’s batting lineup, and as always, much will be expected from him as well as skipper Steve Smith, who has also enjoyed a positive start with scores of 69 and 50.
Samson also has the best strike-rate (214.86) so far in IPL 2020, after aggregating 159 runs from the first two games. He also ranks fourth on the highest run-getters (159) list this season, behind CSK’s Faf du Plessis (173) and the KXIP duo of Mayank Agarwal (221) and KL Rahul (222).
Jos Buttler played his first game for RR this season against KXIP after serving his mandatory quarantine coming from England, and will be one to watch out for despite failing to impress in that clash.
The experienced pace duo of Archer and Jaydev Unadkat, however, are yet to fire, and will be hoping to make an impact in the game.
Meanwhile, KKR are coming off a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Shubman Gill’s knock of 70 propelled them to chase down 145 with two overs to spare.
KKR boast of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell - two reliable batsmen who could be a threat for bowlers on their day. There were even talks of Russell being promoted up the order before the tournament, but the team management have so far not given any intention of doing so. Russell came out to bat at No 6 in the first game against Mumbai Indians, while KKR did not have to rely on him for the chase against SRH.
While Pat Cummins went wicketless for 49 runs in KKR’s contest against MI, he did pick up a wicket against SRH, finishing with figures of 1/19. It may be just the initial stages of the campaign, but Kuldeep Yadav has endured a silent start, remaining wicketless in the two matches.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the RR vs KKR game:
When is the IPL match between RR and KKR?
The match between RR and KKR is on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.
Where will the RR vs KKR match be played?
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time does the RR vs KKR match start?
The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).
Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs KKR match?
All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also catch LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
