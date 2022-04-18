RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on 18 April. The high-stakes contest will see both sides eager to get back to their winning ways.

Both these sides started their campaign with a bang. However, both RR and KKR tasted defeat in their last game. They would want to correct their mistakes to get back their momentum. While Rajasthan Royals lost their match against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The bowling, on either sides, has quality, but they have been off colour and would want to be tighter in this game against two power-packed batting orders. Two captains – Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have to take up responsibility with the bat and score bulk of their runs.