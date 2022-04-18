RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on 18 April. The high-stakes contest will see both sides eager to get back to their winning ways.
Both these sides started their campaign with a bang. However, both RR and KKR tasted defeat in their last game. They would want to correct their mistakes to get back their momentum. While Rajasthan Royals lost their match against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The bowling, on either sides, has quality, but they have been off colour and would want to be tighter in this game against two power-packed batting orders. Two captains – Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have to take up responsibility with the bat and score bulk of their runs.
Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:
RR vs KKR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.
RR vs KKR Live Streaming
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
RR vs KKR Match Details
The RR vs KKR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, 18 April, at 7:30 PM IST.
RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Andre Russell
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Trend Boult
RR vs KKR Probable XIs:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sheldon Jackson(Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
