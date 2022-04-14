Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Cricket Score and Update: Pandya fifty takes GT past 150

SIX! Brilliant shot, low full toss outside off, Pandya smashes it over cover. That's some bottom hand power there.
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|188/4 (19.5 ov) - R/R 9.48
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hardik Pandya (C)
|Batting
|83
|51
|7
|4
|David Miller
|Batting
|31
|14
|5
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|3.5
|0
|31
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 139/4 (15.5)
|
49 (49) R/R: 12.25
Hardik Pandya (C) 16(10)
David Miller 31(14)
|
Abhinav Manohar 43(28) S.R (153.57)
c Ravichandran Ashwin b Yuzvendra Chahal
SIX! Brilliant shot, low full toss outside off, Pandya smashes it over cover. That's some bottom hand power there.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl the last over.
FOUR! 21 from the over. Brilliant stuff from Miller, low full toss outside off, Miller slices it over backward point, wide of the third man fielder.
FOUR! Another one in the slot, from Kuldeep. Miller hammers it over covers.
SIX! HUGE! Full outside off from Kuldeep, Miller just smokes it over long on for a MASSIVE SIX.
FOUR! Edgy but effective. Low full toss outside off, it's wide. Miller chases and gets an outside edge wide of the short third man fielder.
After 18 overs,Gujarat Titans 158/4 ( Hardik Pandya (C) 75 , David Miller 10)
IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Score
A good over for GT. Pandya smacked an overpitched delivery through extra cover for FOUR. And then Miller got into the act with consecutive FOURS. One through a pull to square leg and one straight down the ground. Prasidh didn't gets his lengths right. Was either too short or too full. 13 off the over.
FOURS! Cracked away. 2 IN 2! Slower and short on the leg stump from Prasidh, Miller waits and pulls it over square leg. Prasidh then goes full, Miller smacks it straight down the ground for consecutive FOURS.
FOUR! Crashed away. Overpitched outside off from Prasidh, a touch wide, Pandya cracks it through extra cover.
After 17 overs,Gujarat Titans 145/4 ( Hardik Pandya (C) 70 , David Miller 2)
IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Score
A very good over under pressure from Ashwin. He bowled a lot of variations and varied his pace as well. Gives away just six runs.
OUT! Chahal finally breaks the stand. Sends back Abhinav Manohar. Clever from Chahal, bowls it quicker and flatter outside off, Manohar again goes for that slog sweep but this time ends up getting a top edge. Ashwin at short fine leg take a good catch.
OUT! Riyan Parag gets the BIG wicket of Shubman Gill who holes out to long on. Parag has the last laugh. It's the carron ball, flighted outside off and full, Gill looks to go downtown, doesn't time it well and helps it straight into the hands of Hetmyer at long on.
OUT! Kuldeep Sen strikes in his first over. Vijay Shankar is caught behind. Poor shot. Not the best of deliveries. It's short and wide outside off, Vijay Shankar chases it for a slash but ends up edging it to the keeper.
OUT! Brilliant fielding from Van der Dussen. He scored a direct hit and runs Wade out. Gill comes down the track but Prasidh follows him and cramps him for room. Gill defends it to the off side and sets off for a risky single, Van der Dussen at covers charges towards the ball, pickes it up and scores scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Wade is found short.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to square off in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Both the sides have been consistent and this promises to be a cracking contest.
Rajasthan comes into this game after having won their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants in what proved to be an absolute thriller. Young pacer Kuldeep Sen stepped up in his first match and looked sharp.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After winning three matches on the bounce, Gujarat was beaten convincingly by SRH and this should ideally serve as a wake-up call. They need their top order to be far more consistent and hence, Matthew Wade could make way for Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be played?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be held?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match start?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Monohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan
