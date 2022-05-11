RR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Delhi Capitals were thumped by defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. The Rishabh Pant-led side would want to forget their 91-run defeat and turn their fortunes around when they clash with a confident Rajasthan Royals. The fixture will be held on 11 May at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The match is a crucial one for both teams because of the points tally.

Rajasthan Royals relished a confident victory in their previous game against Punjab Kings. Batting first, Punjab posted 189/5. Purple Cap holder and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal once again produced a brilliant performance, scalping 3 wickets for 28 runs in his 4-over spell.

Chasing 190 run, the Royals displayed a tremendous team effort. While 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded his first half-century of the season, Shimron Hetmyer was at his best and finished off the innings with a 190-plus strike rate.

On the other side, Delhi Capitals seemed helpless trying to chase down a target of 209 runs against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Winning the toss, Rishabh Pant asked the Chennai-based franchise to bat first. Both CSK openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, destroyed the Capitals’ bowling unit and reached the 100-run mark in just 10 overs.

Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni continued the show and helped their team register 208 runs in 20 overs. In reply, DC's David Warner and Rishabh Pant started the innings quite nicely but couldn’t score big. No batter managed to spend a long time against the likes of Mukesh Choudhary and Moeen Ali. DC will definitely try to get back their momentum in their upcoming contest if they want to remain on the playoffs race.

Predicted playing XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh/Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

