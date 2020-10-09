IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, RR vs DC Match: Rajasthan look to regain form against high-flying Delhi Capitals

West Indies batting great Brian Lara is impressed with Rishabh Pant's improved off-side play, which he believes will add another dimension to Pant's game and make him a well-rounded batsman in the days to come.
Last night, Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed Kings XI Punjab in all departments to win the game by 69 runs. There were many good performances, from Jonny Bairstow's fiery 97 to Rashid Khan's outstanding bowling to Nicholas Pooran's terrific six-hitting.
Struggling to figure out their best eleven, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in an IPL match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
Steve Smith's Rajasthan started the tournament on a positive note, winning the opening two matches but then completely lost the plot. They suffered three back-to-back defeats and will go into this match feeling the pressure.
Delhi Capitals have been exceptional. Four wins out of five and they are level on points with Mumbai Indians at the top of the table. Both batting and bowling units have shown consistency in their performance so they come into the match as favourites.
Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Pressure in on Rajasthan Royals as Steve Smith's team has lost their form after winning the opening two matches. Tough task ahead of them as Delhi Capitals have won four of their five matches this season.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals got their campaign off to a good start with back to back victories against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, both their victories came at Sharjah, a stadium that has been a paradise for the batsmen due to the smaller dimensions of the boundaries.
Just as they moved to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for their next three encounters, things went downhill for the Steve Smith-led side. They endured three defeats on the trot (against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.
Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) was the lone warrior in their mammoth chase of 194 against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia powered them to victories. However, over-reliance on these three batsmen is a pressing concern and the team should rectify it quickly if they want to get their campaign back on track.
The team’s bowling department has been shakey so far. Hence, they brought in young Karthik Tyagi into the playing XI as a replacement for Jaydev Unadkat, who was proving costly. Again, the overreliance on Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal is too much, and their Indian seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Tyagi need to step up. Tom Curran is good with his variations but is yet to pull off a match-winning performance with the ball.
RR certainly need to bring their A-game against DC, who have looked impressive in the tournament so far. Young Shreyas Iyer will be a happy man as his team has clinched four victories from five games. The reason behind DC’s consistency is that they have stepped up as a unit. Even their replacements have made it count. Rabada has led the DC pace attack with finesse while Prithvi Shaw has consistently provided them with solid starts at the top of the order.
DC currently occupy the second position on the points table with 8 points from five games while RR (at seventh) are only ahead of KXIP with four points from five games.
Squads
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!
DC win by 59 runs! That's it. RCB manage just 137/9 in reply to DC's target of 197 runs. DC jump to top of table with the win. Top show by the South African pacers Nortje and Rabada alongside the spinners. RCB completely outplayed in all departments tonight.
Superb performance from Delhi Capitals as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to make it two wins out of two.