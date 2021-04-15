Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 15 April, 2021

15 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

81/4 (11.5 ov)

Match 7
Rajasthan Royals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
81/4 (11.5 ov) - R/R 6.85

Play In Progress

Lalit Yadav - 12

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) - 30

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) Batting 46 29 8 0
Lalit Yadav Batting 12 13 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 1.5 0 5 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 37/4 (6.5)

44 (44) R/R: 8.8

Lalit Yadav 12(13)

Marcus Stoinis 0(5) S.R (0)

c Jos Buttler b Mustafizur Rahman
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Pant, Yadav take Delhi past fifty after loss of four wickets

20:31 (IST)

After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 45 , Lalit Yadav 10)

Tewatia comes into the attack and Pant welcomes him with three consecutive fours, and another one off the last, courtesy a misfield by Sakaria at the cover fence. Costly over this, 20 runs off it.

Full Scorecard
20:30 (IST)
four

FOUR! Misfield by Sakaria. RR cannot afford this. Once again, Pant creaming it through the covers.

Full Scorecard
20:28 (IST)
four

FOUR! Three on the trot now. Pant is too good to miss out when presented with width.

Full Scorecard
20:28 (IST)
four

FOUR! Two in two! Tewatia isn’t learning. Once again, Pant pounces on the width, cutting it through point.

Full Scorecard
20:28 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short and wide from Tewatia and Pant slaps it through the covers. Cracking shot!

Full Scorecard
20:25 (IST)

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 25 , Lalit Yadav 10)

Unadkat into his final over and the 10th of the innings. He’s done his part, got RR off to a rollicking start after picking up three top order wickets. DC will be extra cautious against him here. He twists his ankle on the final delivery, bowling it again and conceding a single off it. The left arm seamer finishes with figures of 3/15.

Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)
four

FOUR! Width outside off from Parag. Pant goes on the backfoot and cuts it through the off side.

Full Scorecard
20:13 (IST)

After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 46/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 17 , Lalit Yadav 8)

Morris returns to the attack. Good early signs for DC, as Lalit, the debutant, comes to the crease and collects two boundaries straight away. No rash shots there as well. Nine runs off the over. And it’s time for the strategic time out!

Full Scorecard
20:11 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lalit just uses the pace of Morris and guides it towards third man. Second boundary of the over.

Full Scorecard
20:10 (IST)
four

FOUR! Angling into Lalit’s pads and the debutant flicks it towards square leg. Morris has got to be better with his line. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
20:07 (IST)

OUT! Clever change of pace. Once again, a left arm seamer does the damage. Mustafizur joins the party. Just 115kmph, the speed, Stoinis checks his drive and holes out to Buttler at cover. Stoinis c Buttler b Mustafizur 0(5)
20:01 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Unadkat. Brilliant deception. Roll of the fingers, slower one from the left arm seamer and Rahane hands a simple catch to him. Soft dismissal. Rahane c and b Unadkat 8(8)
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Unadkat on fire! This time it’s Dhawan who departs after edging the ball to Samson behind the stumps.The left hander moved to his right but Unadkat cramped him for room and follwed him. Unsuccesful scoop. Both of DC’s openers are back in the pavilion.  Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9(11)
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Unadkat draws first blood. Slower one from the left arm seamer, Shaw drives it through the covers, gets an edge and holes out to Miller at backward point. Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2(5)

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Unadkat into his final over and the 10th of the innings. He’s done his part, got RR off to a rollicking start after picking up three top order wickets. DC will be extra cautious against him here. He twists his ankle on the final delivery, bowling it again and conceding a single off it. The left arm seamer finishes with figures of 3/15.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR lost a close first encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite the heroics of their newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson. He smashed 119 off 63 balls in the chase of 222 but his side fell short in the end by just 4 runs.

More bad news followed for the team from Rajasthan as star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the season, having broken his finger while fielding in the team's previous clash. With Stokes' omission, the onus will be on the likes of David Miller and Chris Morris to bring stability with the bat and ball.

Stokes, however, has decided to stay back with the team to help the new captain Samson and Kumar Sangakkara in making strategies for the games ahead.

For DC, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje will be unavailable for the next few games as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nortje played a big role in DC's campaign last year where they made it to the finals. The franchise still won't have the services of Kagiso Rabada with the ball as he is in quarantine right now. That means England all-rounder Chris Woakes will continue to feature in the XI.

Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

DC come into this contest as favourites having won the game against CSK in a convincing fashion. Their opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan look in ominous touch and they have enough firepower in the middle to post massive totals or chase down big targets.

RR's bowling unit will have their task cut out against last year's finalists who despite the absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, South African seamers and Axar Patel came up with the goods in the first match of IPL 2021.

As both the games played so far at Wankhede have been high-scoring, expect this contest to live up to the same expectations as both teams boast of some great hitters of the cricket ball.

Jos Buttler might get promoted to the opening slot to give RR a good start with the bat. It is the middle order which will be a concern for Rajasthan as Stokes' absence means Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag will have to step up.

Axar Patel, who had tested positive for the deadly virus, has recovered and joined the DC squad but will be given a game's rest and should be available for selection from the next match.

DC and RR have played 22 games against each other and both teams have won 11 games each.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Updated Date: April 15, 2021 20:26:57 IST

