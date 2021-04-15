RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Pant, Yadav take Delhi past fifty after loss of four wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Unadkat into his final over and the 10th of the innings. He’s done his part, got RR off to a rollicking start after picking up three top order wickets. DC will be extra cautious against him here. He twists his ankle on the final delivery, bowling it again and conceding a single off it. The left arm seamer finishes with figures of 3/15.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR lost a close first encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite the heroics of their newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson. He smashed 119 off 63 balls in the chase of 222 but his side fell short in the end by just 4 runs.

More bad news followed for the team from Rajasthan as star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the season, having broken his finger while fielding in the team's previous clash. With Stokes' omission, the onus will be on the likes of David Miller and Chris Morris to bring stability with the bat and ball.

Stokes, however, has decided to stay back with the team to help the new captain Samson and Kumar Sangakkara in making strategies for the games ahead.

For DC, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje will be unavailable for the next few games as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nortje played a big role in DC's campaign last year where they made it to the finals. The franchise still won't have the services of Kagiso Rabada with the ball as he is in quarantine right now. That means England all-rounder Chris Woakes will continue to feature in the XI.

DC come into this contest as favourites having won the game against CSK in a convincing fashion. Their opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan look in ominous touch and they have enough firepower in the middle to post massive totals or chase down big targets.

RR's bowling unit will have their task cut out against last year's finalists who despite the absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, South African seamers and Axar Patel came up with the goods in the first match of IPL 2021.

As both the games played so far at Wankhede have been high-scoring, expect this contest to live up to the same expectations as both teams boast of some great hitters of the cricket ball.

Jos Buttler might get promoted to the opening slot to give RR a good start with the bat. It is the middle order which will be a concern for Rajasthan as Stokes' absence means Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag will have to step up.

Axar Patel, who had tested positive for the deadly virus, has recovered and joined the DC squad but will be given a game's rest and should be available for selection from the next match.

DC and RR have played 22 games against each other and both teams have won 11 games each.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.