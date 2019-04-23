Kulkarni gets a second over, and he concedes 14 off the over including three boundaries — two of which are collected by Dhawan. Additionally, Turner puts down a skier at midwicket to give Shaw a reprieve on 10. Timeout signalled at the end of the Delhi powerplay, and the visitors so far seem to be galloping away to the target.

Five bowlers in the first six overs again from Smith, but none of them have an answer to Dhawan. Most unsettling has been his domination of Shreyas Gopal, who bowls a lot of googlies and so turns the ball away from him. He's fallen a few times to spin this season, so that will surely be where RR will look to attack him after this Powerplay.

Parag's brought into the attack after the powerplay. Dhawan brings up his fourth fifty this season with a single off the third delivery. Shaw then collects another boundary, pulling the ball towards the midwicket fence. Shaw keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with eight runs coming off the over.

Gopal brought back from the other end. Dhawan pulls the ball towards deep midwicket for a boundary off the second delivery, collecting his eighth four, but gets stumped off the following delivery, with Gopal firing it wide after seeing the batsman charge down the pitch. Skipper Iyer walks out to the crease, and gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery.

Parag continues from the other end. Iyer cuts hard towards backward point for a single off the first delivery. Shaw then runs the ball down the ground, collecting all but one run off it. Iyer tries slogging towards long on, not quite getting the connection, but a poor throw from the man in the deep allows him to come back for a second. The DC skipper perishes while trying to go for a glory shot without quite settling himself at the crease yet, mistiming his slog and getting caught by Stokes at deep midwicket. Pant walks out to bat and gets off the mark right away with a quick single. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

There it is! Shreyas has been the crown in this Rajashtan bowling attack all season, and who could have predicted it. Brilliant from Dhawan, but even better from Shreyas because the batter was in such strong form! Takes courage to bowl the ball at that length when you've been hit from it before.

Archer brought back into the attack with the balance suddenly swinging Rajasthan's way after a couple of quick wickets. Single collected off each of the third and fourth deliveries after the English pacer starts off with a couple of dots. Single to Pant off the last ball of the over. Just three off Archer's second. The required rate is climbing rather steeply for Delhi now at the halfway stage in their innings.

FOUR ! A much-needed release shot for Pant! Gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps the ball towards long leg! DC 87/2

FOUR ! Two boundaries in three deliveries for Pant! This one's slightly short from Parag, and is pulled away towards deep square-leg! DC 93/2

FOUR ! Shaw charged down the track looking to slog the ball down the ground, but changed his shot in the last second to punch it through extra cover; DC 97/2

SIX ! First maximum of the innings for Rishabh Pant! Lofts the ball over long on off the last delivery of Gopal's third over. DC 108/2

Huge over for DC, with Gopal leaking 15 runs off his third over. While Shaw punches through extra cover after stepping outside the crease for a four, Pant ends the over with a mighty hit over long on for a maximum. In between those two deliveries, Pant and Shaw keep the scoreboard ticking with the ones and twos.

FOUR ! Not the best of shots from Shaw, with the pull shot not coming from the middle of his bat, yet the fielder in the deep is beaten despite putting in a dive. DC 114/2

SIX ! Full delivery from Unadkat, near-yorker length. Shaw waits, and flicks the ball over long on for a maximum! Sweetly timed by the opening batsman! DC 120/2

Counter attack from Pant, taking on Shreyas who has been effective but expensive. This certainly is a good pitch to bat on, and we have seen these kind of scores chased down in this season. Unadkat has been a bit of a weak link at the death, and Stokes the bowler has disappeared, so a lot will ride on Shreyas' last over and what Archer can do.

Smith turns to pace, desperately looking to break this stand, tossing the ball over to Unadkat. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before Shaw pulls the ball towards deep midwicket for a boundary. Follows it up with a flick over long on for a maximum two balls later. 12 off the over. Delhi once again are favourites in this chase.

This is only second 30-plus score for Shaw this IPL. He scored 99 runs against KKR at Delhi earlier this IPL.

Kulkarni returns to the attack now. Pant starts off the over with a couple of quick doubles, before Pant taps the ball towards square leg for a quick single off the third. Shaw changes strike with a tap towards mid off for a single off the fourth. Pant guides the ball towards fine leg for a boundary off the penultimate delivery, also bringing up the fifty stand, before collecting a double off the last ball. At the second timeout of the innings, Delhi have a required run-rate of 10, but have the luxury of two set batsmen and eight wickets in their kitty.

FOUR! ! Pant goes on the front foot, but ends up hooking the short ball from Unadkat towards fine leg for a boundary, losing his balance and falling to the ground; DC 137/2

10 off Unadkat's third over, including a boundary to Pant off the second delivery of the over. Rajasthan desperately need a wicket at this stage, and skipper Smith might have to turn to Archer sooner that he would've liked. Both batsmen in their forties right now. DC need 50 to win off 30 balls.

Nine runs collected off the over as Smith brings Archer back for his third over. Archer strays down the leg side in the fourth delivery, and Pant gleefully accepts it to flick it over long leg for a maximum, bringing up his half-century. Shaw misses a full toss off the last delivery, with the ball brushing past the furniture, only the bails refuse to dislodge once again. DC need 41 to win off 24 balls.

FOUR ! Pant guides this towards fine leg to start off Gopal's final over with a boundary. What's worse, this has been called a no-ball for height! DC 155/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Pant now, this time lofting the ball down the ground, making the most of the free hit! DC 159/2

Shreyas again, but is it too late? Delhi are in the drivers seat, and it looks like once again, an RR batter scoring a hundred is going to go down in a losing cause. Who is going to bowl those tight overs that Rabada and Morris did at the end? Archer seems the only option, but not much else.

Pant collects back-to-back fours at the start of Gopal's final over, the first one being called a no-ball for height, with Pant making the most of the free hit. Gopal gets a second wicket before his quota comes to an end, denying Shaw a fifty. Rutherford joins Pant at the centre. DC need 30 to win off 18 balls.

SIX ! Rutherford gets off the mark with a pull, clearing the boundary rope at wide long on, where two fielders converge in vain. DC 169/3

FOUR ! Full delivery outside off, and Rutherford steers this through extra cover for a four! DC 175/3

Kulkarni bowls out his quota, and Rutherford decides to go after him, launching him for a six off the second delivery to get off the mark, before steering a full, wide delivery through extra cover for a boundary three balls later. Kulkarni, though, ends up collecting his first wicket off his final delivery of the evening, as Rutherford holes out to long off 13 runs and a wicket off the over. DC need 17 to win off 12 balls.

SIX ! Pant finishes the penultimate over with a bang, lofting the ball down the ground for a maximum, making the job so much easier for the final over! DC 186/4

Archer handed the crucial penultimate over, and he starts off with tow dots before the new batsman Ingram gets off the mark with a single off the third ball, before some comical by Binny and Stokes near square leg (caused apparently by the excessive dew) allows Pant to come back for a third run. Single off the fifth, before Pant finishes the over with a bang, lofting the ball down the ground for a maximum. DC need 6 to win off 6 balls.

Unadkat bowls the final over. Ingram edges the ball towards third man fir a single first ball, before Rishabh Pant guides Delhi home with a six, hitting the ball towards deep midwicket where the ball lands on the boundary cushion. A century by a Rajasthan Royals batsman once again goes in vain as Delhi Capitals complete a six-wicket victory at Jaipur, and move to the top of the points table!

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captain : Yeah we probably didn't finish off with the bat as well as we could have. The position we were in, 200 would've been ideal. The wicket was ideal, the best one we played on in the whole tournament. Shikhar played a magnificent knock, and Rishabh did a terrific job tonight. I didn't want to bowl Shreyas in the powerplay with a bit of dew in the back end. Didn't work out in the end. Good game of cricket. (On holding Archer back for the slog overs) You can try and get wickets with your best bowler upfront, or try and save him for the backend like Delhi did with Rabada. He still bowled well. We were just not good enough in the end.

Yet another game where the centurion has been on the losing side. Cue the 'cricket is not an individual game' sermons. But so disappointing for Rahane, he really would have thought that he had proven a point and played a winning hand. Will certainly be some mixed emotions in his heart tonight.

Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 27 balls) : I've changed the way I wanted to play, and it has been going for me and my team, and I'm very happy about it. I would say four-five games, from Bangalore I changed my mindset. I just played a bit more aggressive. Now I know that I'm just going to go all in, and enjoy attacking the bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer, DC Captain: Wickets are so good in away games luckily. These wickets are perfcetly made for our batsmen. It is always good to get off to good start in Powerplay and Dhawan is doing a great job there. Coming back to our own ground, we have been outplayed by away teams. Let's not try and give reasons when we play at home. We knew we are going to go all out. We knew Rahane was not going to stop. The way he started, we expected around 200 but the bowlers really bowled well and curtailed them to 191. Ricky just says that either of the batsmen who gets a good start needs to convert it into a big score. Everyone is contributing and chipping in.

For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

It's the southern rivals CSK and SRH locking horns tomorrow, and we can't wait to find out whether CSK regain the top spot with a win, or whether the Orange Army continue their march forward with a third consecutive victory.

And that brings us to the end of the 40th match of IPL 2019, with another 16 games to go before the league stage comes to an end. Delhi Capitals move to the top of the points table with the six-wicket victory, and look set to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

IPL 2019, RR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2019 and the contest is happening just at the right stage. Delhi have been playing good cricket and after improving their poor record this season at home, they look to continue the momentum and enter the playoffs.

They have won six out of their 10 games which means that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has winning percentage of 60 in the current season. Placed at third spot on the points table, Capitals should easily make it to the last-four.

On the other end, there is Rajasthan Royals, which recently changed its captain. Ajinkya Rahane's poor show did not go down well with the management and that led to re-emergence of Steve Smith as captain. While change of captains does not guarantee change of fortunes, Smith resumed his IPL captaincy stint on a positive note, with Rajasthan beating Mumbai Indians at home on 20 April.

Rajasthan are on the move and Delhi have been constantly improving and the contest is expected to be fought very closely.

Delhi, who have been playing on slow pitches at Kotla may not find the Jaipur track any different, which has behaved the same way as Kotla in IPL 2019 so far. The fact that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been among runs in the recent few matches gives huge relief to Delhi management. However, the poor show of young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant must be a worry. Both the batsmen need to improve their game and look to spend some time in the middle.

Under Smith, Rajasthan looked a completely different side on Saturday. Stuart Binny looks a better cricketer in IPL 2019. His form will be key and Rajasthan should look to play him all remaining matches.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Full squads

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

