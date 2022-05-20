RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Shimron Hetmyer, who had flown to Guyana for the birth of his first child, has come back and will be available for Rajasthan Royals for their upcoming game against the Chennai Super Kings, in what will be their final league outing on Friday.

This is a vital encounter for Rajasthan. A win here will see them leapfrog over Lucknow Super Giants and get to the second spot on the points table, which is always a luxury going into the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings will be keen to try few new names in what will be their last fixture of their season. Their gameplay has not gone according to plan and it will be interesting to see how they turn up for this contest. However, since they have nothing to lose, they can really pose a threat to Rajasthan Royals.

Mukesh Choudhary has been a good find for CSK this season in the powerplay with the new ball. In Maheesh Theekshana, they have found a spinner who can be with the franchise for a long time. Ruturaj Gaikwad has sizzled in few matches and his form will dictate how the side performs in this encounter.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler has been the main man behind their stellar campaign. Although he has slowed down in the recent fixtures, he is still the Orange Cap holder as he comes into this contest with 627 runs from 13 games. Sanju Samson would now expect his bowling to step up and be more consistent, especially now when we are at the business end of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

