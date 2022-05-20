IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: CSK lose Conway and Jagadeesan in quick succession

OUT! Chahal gets the much-needed wicket of MS Dhoni. Taken by Buttler at long-on. Dhoni c Buttler b Chahal 26
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|146/5 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.68
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Moeen Ali
|Batting
|93
|56
|13
|3
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|32
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|4
|0
|26
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 146/5 (19)
|
51 (51) R/R: 5.88
Moeen Ali 22(24)
MS Dhoni (C) (W) 26(28)
|
MS Dhoni (C) (W) 26(28) S.R (92.85)
c Jos Buttler b Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs CSK cricket score, 68th IPL Match Live Coverage: Boult into the attack for his final over. Just four off the over. Obed McCoy to bowl the 13th over. In the third ball of the over, Samson dives to his right but does not get hold of the ball. Dhoni was the batter on strike, would have been a big wicket had Samson held onto the catch. Eight off the over. Time for a time-out.
OUT! Chahal gets the much-needed wicket of MS Dhoni. Taken by Buttler at long-on. Dhoni c Buttler b Chahal 26
After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 136/4 ( Moeen Ali 87 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23)
Prasidh is in for his final over. Dhoni with a humungous six over deep midwicket. 10 runs off the over as runs keep flowing for CSK.
After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 126/4 ( Moeen Ali 86 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14)
Live RR vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2022
Obed McCoy into the attack. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neeshan is in for his fellow New Zealand teammate Trent Boult. Moeen collects a boundary, going behind square for the four. Six off the over.
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 120/4 ( Moeen Ali 80 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14)
Chahal concedes a boundary, six runs come off his third over. Prasidh Krishna has not got a wicket this game so far and he bowls the 16h over. Just three runs off Prasidh's over.
After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 111/4 ( Moeen Ali 77 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 8)
Ashwin resumes post the timeout. It's his final over. Dhoni collects a single towards short midwicket against his former CSK teammate. Just three runs off the over.
After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/4 ( Moeen Ali 76 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 6)
Live RR vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2022
Boult into the attack for his final over. Just four off the over. Obed McCoy to bowl the 13th over. In the third ball of the over, Samson dives to his right but does not get hold of the ball. Dhoni was the batter on strike, would have been a big wicket had Samson held onto the catch. Eight off the over. Time for a time-out.
After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 96/4 ( Moeen Ali 71 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)
Live RR vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2022
CSK skipper MS Dhoni is in the middle after they lose Rayudu. Rayudu is taken by the slip fielder as Chahal strikes for RR. Good over from the spinner as just two runs, and the wicket, come from it.
OUT! Edged and taken at slip, with Padikkal taking a low catch there. Rayudu falls victim and has to make the long walk back, Chahal with the wicket. Rayudu c Padikkal b Chahal 3
After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 89/3 ( Moeen Ali 68 , Ambati Rayudu 1)
Setback for CSK as they lose Conway and Jagadeesan in quick succession. Ashwin with the wicket of Conway while McCoy removed Jagadeesan, who was looking to go over mid-off but found Riyan Parag with the catch.
OUT! Caught by Riyan Parag and Jagadeesan departs. Obed McCoy with the wicket Jagadeesan looks to go over mid-off but mistimes this one to Parag. N Jagadeesan c Riyan Parag b Obed McCoy 1
CSK XI: MS Dhoni(Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
RR XI: Sanju Samson(Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will play in the IPL next year as well. "Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans," says MS Dhoni at the toss.
Toss update: There's a huge roar at the Brabourne stadium as MS Dhoni wins the toss. He says Chennai Super Kings will bat first.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals are just one step away from sealing a top-two finish and they would aim to go into the playoffs on a high when they take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial tie on Friday. With 16 points in 13 games, Rajasthan can breathe easy, but they would know that a win here will see them overtake Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of a better net run rate and this should act as a motivation for the side.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament and now they would be keen to give opportunities to new faces. CSK would want to bow out on a high and cause some heartburn to Rajasthan Royals.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be played?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 20 May.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be held?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match start?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IPL) MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati
Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.
Brabourne Stadium Mumbai, Weather Report, RR vs CSK: Check the weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings
Moeen Ali thoroughly dominated Trent Boult and hit him for 26 runs in one over.