IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: CSK lose Conway and Jagadeesan in quick succession

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs CSK cricket score, 68th IPL Match Live Coverage: Boult into the attack for his final over. Just four off the over. Obed McCoy to bowl the 13th over. In the third ball of the over, Samson dives to his right but does not get hold of the ball. Dhoni was the batter on strike, would have been a big wicket had Samson held onto the catch. Eight off the over. Time for a time-out.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals are just one step away from sealing a top-two finish and they would aim to go into the playoffs on a high when they take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial tie on Friday. With 16 points in 13 games, Rajasthan can breathe easy, but they would know that a win here will see them overtake Lucknow Super Giants courtesy of a better net run rate and this should act as a motivation for the side.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have already been knocked out of the tournament and now they would be keen to give opportunities to new faces. CSK would want to bow out on a high and cause some heartburn to Rajasthan Royals.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 20 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IPL) MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati

