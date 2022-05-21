RR vs CSK, IPL 2022: R Ashwin gets pumped up as Royals seal win against Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals' R Ashwin showed some brilliant form with the bat once again after he remained unbeaten at 40 off 23 which included three maximums and two fours against Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium. The Royals chased down a target of 150 runs to clinch an important win and finish at number two spot in the points table.

Ashwin had come out to bat at number five when RR were 76/3 and lost a couple of more wickets at regular intervals. But Ashwin showed his mettle and held the fort at one end to eventually take his side over the line. The right-handed batter was pretty charged up after the win.

Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal also played an important role in the Royals' win as he chipped in with 59 off 44 deliveries.

Earlier, in the day, the Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start despite an early as Moeen Ali took on the bowling attack in the powerplay overs. But the Super Kings then lost wickets at regular succession and side could only manage to put 150/6 in 20 overs. Moeen scored 93 in 57 While Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy scalped a couple of wickets apiece.

"Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That's quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position. I know what my role is," Ashwin said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.