RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 preview: MS Dhoni's men look to spoil Rajasthan's party

Two more IPL 202 playoff spots are still up for grabs and Rajasthan Royals are favourites for it. With 16 points from 13 matches and a positive net run rate of +0.304, RR should make it to the knockout stages even with a defeat in their last league encounter. But a victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday will guarantee the second spot in the points table.

If they leapfrog Lucknow Super Giants in the table, Rajasthan will be playing Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 and will be afforded two chances to reach the IPL 2022 final. After three disappointing seasons in the cash-rich league, the franchise from Jaipur will be hoping to qualify for the playoff in style. On the other hand, CSK would look to end their campaign on a high that has been badly impacted by captaincy change and loss of form for top players.

Star watch

Trent Boult: CSK are a top-heavy team with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu being their most prolific run-scorers. There's no doubt RR will target CSK's top-order batters to break the team's back and pacer Trent Boult could prove to be their best bet in doing so. Boult took 18 wickets in powerplay overs in the last two seasons. This season, he has seven in the same phase and two of them came in RR's last match against LSG which they won by 24 runs. Another impactful powerplay performance from Boult would help in carving an easy route to playoffs for Rajasthan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: A large part of CSK's struggle this season has been down to the poor form of their openers earlier in the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad who proved to be a revelation in UAE in the 2021 season, took some time to get going this season. But the young opener has finally found form. He's the highest run-getter for CSK this season with 366 runs in 13 matches. He also got a fifty in CSK's last match that they lost by seven-wicket to Gujarat Titans. If Gaikwad gets going on Friday, he can prove to be a spoilsport for RR.\

Uncapped watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal: After being dropped midway through the season, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is back, and among runs for RR. In three matches since his return, he has scored 128 runs including a fifty. His quick-fire 41 helped RR beat LSG in their last match which has given the franchise the edge in the playoff race. After providing stability at the top, it's time now for Jaiswal to help his side seal the second spot in the table.

Matheesha Pathirana: The Sri Lankan grabbed the attention on his debut in CSK's last match. The 19-year-old pacer, who bowls with a style a lot similar to that of legendary Lasith Malinga, took two wickets in the match against Gujarat Titans. MS Dhoni even termed Matheesha Pathirana an "excellent death bowler" after the match and without doubt, he will be the cynosure of all eyes in the Friday encounter. More importantly, another good performance will enhance his credentials in the league.

Quotes section

"We have been taking some good decisions. It is very hard to maintain a chilled out atmosphere when things don't go your way. Credit to the boys. You keep on losing here and there. We want to go out there and express ourselves as a batting unit. We have a quality bowling line up to defend."

— RR captain Sanju Samson after LSG win.

