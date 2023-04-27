Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

RR vs CSK: 'All-format player', Yashasvi Jaiswal earns words of praise on Twitter after 26-ball 50

Jaiswal opened the innings with Jos Buttler after RR opted to bat, and forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket before the Englishman departed.

Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates scoring his fifty against CSK. Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his explosive best in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur on Thursday, playing a magnificent knock of 77 off 43 deliveries.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Jaiswal opened the innings with Jos Buttler after RR opted to bat, and forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket before the Englishman departed, Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 26 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes to get to the milestone.

This was Jaiswal’s third half-centuryof theseason, having notched up fifties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Twitterati were impressed by Jaiswal’s quickfire knock on Thursday. Here are some reactions:

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 21:18:50 IST

