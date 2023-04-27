Jaiswal opened the innings with Jos Buttler after RR opted to bat, and forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket before the Englishman departed.
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his explosive best in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur on Thursday, playing a magnificent knock of 77 off 43 deliveries.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Jaiswal opened the innings with Jos Buttler after RR opted to bat, and forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket before the Englishman departed, Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 26 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes to get to the milestone.
This was Jaiswal’s third half-centuryof theseason, having notched up fifties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.
Twitterati were impressed by Jaiswal’s quickfire knock on Thursday. Here are some reactions:
Yashasvi Jaiswal at 21 is a generational talent, a genuine all format player.
Team India have a gem awaiting. #RRvCSK
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 27, 2023
What a knock by the young Yashasvi Jaiswal!
77 in 43 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes. He set the powerplay on fire for RR with his brisk hitting. A lovely innings by Yashasvi. pic.twitter.com/QiY4Xsy3N5
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal 51* (27) pic.twitter.com/9E7ZHjTKVz
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2023
Well played, Jaiswal. What a knock it has been, 77 runs from 43 balls when others were struggling.
He is one for the future, Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/dkwd0doc6F
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2023
Y Jaiswal? 😭#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 27, 2023
.@ybj_19 is on a roll🔥
What a clean strike! Treat to our 👀
Tune-in to #RRvCSK at #IPLOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/SYWS17jWEe
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2023
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
MS Dhoni was in top form and hit two sixes in the last over but Sandeep Sharma's brilliant yorkers helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings.
Check out some top moments from the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals,
MS Dhoni's knee injury has hindered his movement, CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed after defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.