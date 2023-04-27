Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his explosive best in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur on Thursday, playing a magnificent knock of 77 off 43 deliveries.

Jaiswal opened the innings with Jos Buttler after RR opted to bat, and forged an 86-run stand for the first wicket before the Englishman departed, Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 26 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes to get to the milestone.

This was Jaiswal’s third half-centuryof theseason, having notched up fifties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season.

Twitterati were impressed by Jaiswal’s quickfire knock on Thursday. Here are some reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal at 21 is a generational talent, a genuine all format player.

Team India have a gem awaiting. #RRvCSK — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 27, 2023

What a knock by the young Yashasvi Jaiswal! 77 in 43 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes. He set the powerplay on fire for RR with his brisk hitting. A lovely innings by Yashasvi. pic.twitter.com/QiY4Xsy3N5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2023

Well played, Jaiswal. What a knock it has been, 77 runs from 43 balls when others were struggling. He is one for the future, Jaiswal. pic.twitter.com/dkwd0doc6F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2023