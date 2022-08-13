RPSG-owned Durban franchise ropes in Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder for CSA T20 League

RPSG Group-owned Durban franchise has announced the signings of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley and uncapped Prenelan Subrayen for the upcoming CSA (Cricket South Africa) T20 League. The T20 tournament is expected to start in January 2023.

De Kock, Holder and Mayers were also part of the Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2022. LSG are also owned by the RPSG Group.

"I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance," RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in a tweet.

Welcoming Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayen to RPSG's Durban CSA T20 franchise.#WeAreRPSG #RPSGDurban #CSAT20 #CricketSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/vhHDdT5JAJ — RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (@rpsggroup) August 12, 2022

According to the rules of the upcoming CSA T20 League, each of the six teams is allowed to sign five players comprising three overseas, one South Africa international cricketer and one uncapped South African player before the auction.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries-owned MI Cape Town have roped in Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis.

According to a report, Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been brought in by the Johannesburg franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their marquee signing for the inaugural edition of CSA T20 League.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.