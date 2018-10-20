Royal Challengers Bangalore's Quinton de Kock joins Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019's first trade
Apart from buying Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians have also released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the news, even though the player auction is still a few months away, with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Quinton de Kock set to join the Mumbai Indians camp for the 12th edition of the tournament.
The South African opener had been purchased by RCB for a sum of Rs 2.8 crore ($437,000) last year after four seasons with the Delhi Daredevils. De Kock, who has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in addition to the aforementioned franchises, ended up collecting 201 runs from eight appearances at an average and a strike rate of 25.12 and 124.07 respectively, both of which are below his overall numbers as far as the league is concerned.
Quinton de Kock collected 201 runs from eight appearances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 season. AFP
"The first trade of #IPL 2019 has taken place and @QuinnyDeKock69 has made a move to #MumbaiIndians. Thank you for you services @QuinnyDeKock69! It was great having you in the squad. #PlayBold," is what RCB wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
According to ESPNCricinfo, three-time champions Mumbai Indians have released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya in order to offset the deal. The services of Rahman and Dananjaya were hired by Mumbai for sums of Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively.
De Kock's transfer to Mumbai Indians is part of what has been introduced as the first of the two trading windows for the league. The first one takes place from the conclusion of a season and ends a month before the player auction is to take place. The second window then takes place between the end of the auction to the start of the next edition of the league.
The franchises will then be able to engage in the mid-season transfer, in which they can release uncapped players, or those who have not had more than two appearances till the halfway stage of the tournament.
Updated Date:
Oct 20, 2018
