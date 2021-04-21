RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are on a roll in IPL 2021, having won all the three matches they have played so far. This is their best start ever in the tournament and captain Virat Kohli would want to continue the winning momentum when his side meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday.

Unlike RCB, RR have many problems to deal with, starting with their middle order, which seem to be under-performing in this edition. Openers Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra have showed some form with the bat, but even they need to raise their game ahead of the tough game against the table-toppers. Captain Sanju Samson has been inconsistent as well. After scoring a hundred in just the first match, he has had two low scores. David Miller and Chris Morris did well against Delhi Capitals (DC) but much more is expected from the rest of the Indian batsmen— Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia.

Injuries to two of their foreign players— Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes— have also not done too much good to RR. Now, another international player Liam Livingstone as left the squad because of bubble fatigue. RR would definitely replace him but whoever joins cannot play the match immediately as he will have to serve the quarantine period.

In complete contrast, RCB have players, both domestic and international, fully fit and most importantly in form which is the big reason why they are at the top of the table currently. Glenn Maxwell and de Villiers have done well so far and even the Indian local talent has stepped up in this season.

It will be quite a task for the Samson-led side to conquer RCB tomorrow but the nature of the tournament tells us anything is possible.

Here's all you need to know about Match 16 of the IPL 2021 between RCB and RR: