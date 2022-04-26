RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match that will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Royal Challengers will come into this match after being smashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match where they were bundled out for 68. They have to forget that batting performance to get back to winning ways. Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat have been big misses at the top of the order for RCB and it will be interesting to see if they make any changes to the side.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, come into this match after beating the Delhi Capitals in their last match and the side looks far more balanced and confident.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

RCB vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs RR Match Details

The RCB vs RR match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

RCB vs RR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

