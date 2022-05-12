Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

With an eye on playoff qualification, Faf dun Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in an important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture. The RCB vs PBKS encounter is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

RCB need at least one win in their remaining two matches to keep a foot inside the playoffs. If they win both of their remaining matches then they can finish in the top two.

The equation is not that easy for PBKS. They need to win their remaining three matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs without a hiccup.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be played?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 May.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match be held?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match start?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Raj Angad Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

