RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

All eyes will be on former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli when RCB face Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. With three golden ducks and an average of a meagre 19 in IPL 2022 so far, Kohli is going through one of his worst ever seasons in the 15-year history of the tournament.

The prolific right-hander has said that prefers to put the TV on mute to stay away from criticism and outside noises. But deep down, he would know that he needs to get back amongst runs to help his team move ahead in the tournament.

Kohli will be up against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar who have been in good form for PBKS.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings encounter.

RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs PBKS Match Details

The RCB vs PBKS match is slated to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, 13 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.