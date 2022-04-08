Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on  Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 9 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have impressed everyone with their clinical performance in the last two games, will eye to continue their winning run when they meet a struggling Mumbai Indians.

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 13 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th April 2022
Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not been at their absolute best and have lost all their 3 matches so far. While their batting has been fairly consistent, the bowling has been below par. The side will try to turn the table of fortune when they square off tonight.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match start?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

 

Updated Date: April 08, 2022 21:23:40 IST

