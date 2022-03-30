RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a confident Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in their next match of the Indian Premier League. In the opening match of the season, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR got off to a perfect start as they breezed past defending champions Chennai Super Kings. After their bowlers restricted CSK to 131, the batters chased the target down with relative ease.

RCB, on the other hand, went down against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring affair. Despite a good knock by new captain Faf du Plessis, RCB could not contain Punjab Kings as Mayank Agarwal’s side chased down 205.

We expect another high-scoring affair between two sides that are trying to script a new journey under two new leaders.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs KKR Match Details

The RCB vs KKR match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Willey

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy