RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a confident Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in their next match of the Indian Premier League. In the opening match of the season, Shreyas Iyer-led KKR got off to a perfect start as they breezed past defending champions Chennai Super Kings. After their bowlers restricted CSK to 131, the batters chased the target down with relative ease.
RCB, on the other hand, went down against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring affair. Despite a good knock by new captain Faf du Plessis, RCB could not contain Punjab Kings as Mayank Agarwal’s side chased down 205.
We expect another high-scoring affair between two sides that are trying to script a new journey under two new leaders.
Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:
RCB vs KKR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders encounter.
RCB vs KKR Live Streaming
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
RCB vs KKR Match Details
The RCB vs KKR match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 PM IST.
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Sunil Narine
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Willey
RCB vs KKR Probable XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
With IPL expanding to 10 teams, the BCCI has changed the format for the cash-rich league. We explain the IPL 2022 format in detail.
Kumar Sangakkara, is one of the key catalysts in this off-field transformation of the franchise and is hoping for an exciting season.
FMX legend Robbie Maddison was the star of a jersey reveal project which showcased the colourful city of Jaipur in a whole new light.