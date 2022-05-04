RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a side that needs to start winning games and bounce back from a string of defeats, will lock horns with a confident and resurgent Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This will be the second fixture between both the sides this season and a win is essential for both these units.

After a positive start to their campaign, the RCB seems to have lost some momentum and they come into this match placed fifth with 10 points and they will be desperate to get the next set of points to stay in the mix to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, have given the mantle back to MS Dhoni and this yielded immediate dividends in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they are way back on the points table and need to win almost all their matches if they have to be in the contention of making it to the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs CSK telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

RCB vs CSK live streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs CSK match details

The RCB vs CSK match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 team prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

RCB vs CSK probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.