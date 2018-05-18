Royal Challengers Bangalore stay alive in tournament with slender win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Relive all the action of Royal Challengers Bangalore's 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Hyderabad
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|2
|
Chennai
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|3
|
Kolkata
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|4
|
Mumbai
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|5
|
Bangalore
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|6
|
Rajasthan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|7
|
Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|8
|
Delhi
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their narrow 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Courtesy this win, they are still alive in IPL 11. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan cleaned up Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli cheaply with a lovely googly. Sportzpics
After losing captain Virat Kohli early, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali both hit half centuries and set the foundation for the hosts with a 107-run stand. Sportzpics
Rashid Khan struck twice (AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali) in the 15th over to arrest Royal Challengers Bangalore's momentum. Sportzpics
But Colin de Grandhomme's late 17-ball 40-run cameo powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 218/6. Sportzpics
'Spiderman' AB de Villiers grabbed an outstanding catch in the deep to get rid of Alex Hales for 37. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey stitched a mammoth 135-run stand and threatened to register a sensational win against RCB. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj took the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson in the final over to seal a thrilling win for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Updated Date:
May 18, 2018
