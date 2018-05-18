First Cricket
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Royal Challengers Bangalore stay alive in tournament with slender win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Relive all the action of Royal Challengers Bangalore's 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2018
Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their narrow 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Courtesy this win, they are still alive in IPL 11. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan cleaned up Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli cheaply with a lovely googly. Sportzpics

After losing captain Virat Kohli early, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali both hit half centuries and set the foundation for the hosts with a 107-run stand. Sportzpics

Rashid Khan struck twice (AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali) in the 15th over to arrest Royal Challengers Bangalore's momentum. Sportzpics

But Colin de Grandhomme's late 17-ball 40-run cameo powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 218/6. Sportzpics

'Spiderman' AB de Villiers grabbed an outstanding catch in the deep to get rid of Alex Hales for 37. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey stitched a mammoth 135-run stand and threatened to register a sensational win against RCB. Sportzpics

Mohammed Siraj took the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson in the final over to seal a thrilling win for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

