First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 30, 2018
OMA Vs MAL
Oman beat Malaysia by 2 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 5 Aug 30, 2018
HK Vs SIN
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 5 wickets
AFG in IRE Aug 31, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 01, 2018
OMA vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Royal Challengers Bangalore replace Daniel Vettori with former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach

Former India coach Gary Kirsten on Thursday replaced Daniel Vettori as the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which failed to make it to the playoffs for the last two years.

Amit Banerjee, August 30, 2018

Bengaluru: Former India coach Gary Kirsten on Thursday replaced Daniel Vettori as the coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which failed to make it to the playoffs for the last two years.

Kirsten, who had led India to World Cup win in 2011, was roped in as mentor and batting coach of RCB for the 11th edition of IPL this year.

Vettori, on the other hand, has been associated with the team as a player and coach for the last eight years.

File image of Gary Kirsten. Reuters

File image of Gary Kirsten. Reuters

"It has been a great eight-year journey with Daniel Vettori and we wish him the very best for all future endeavours. We are very happy to have Gary Kirsten take on the mantle of coach and mentor for RCB," Team Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said in Bengaluru.

Vettori, who was handed a contract by RCB in the fourth season, said: "I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward."

The club didn't specify why their association ended with Vettori, who served as head coach from 2014 to 2018.

However, it has to be noted that RCB failed to click as a unit in the last two years, despite having a power-packed batting line-up which includes AB de villiers and Virat Kohli among others.

They finished at the sixth place in this year, while ending at the bottom of the table last year. RCB, who had reached the play-offs in 2015 and ended runners-up at 2016 edition, also had a disastrous outing in 2014 when they finished at the seventh spot.

Besides coaching the Indian team, Kirsten has for the past 10 years coached at the highest levels.

He had coached South African cricket team for two years, head coach in T20 for three seasons and one season at Hobart Hurricanes before joining RCB last season. He brings to the team a wealth of experience having played close to 700 games, scoring close to 40,000 runs across all formats.

During the last IPL season, Gary has proved to be a brilliant mentor to both seasoned and young RCB players, Churiwala said.

"We are confident he would bring a fresh perspective to the team," he added.

Kirsten said he thoroughly enjoyed his coaching experience with RCB last season under Vettori.

"I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential," he said.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Daniel Vettori #Gary Kirsten #Indian Premier League #IPL #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #t20 #Virat Kohli

Also See

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all