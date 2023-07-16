Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) appear set for an overhaul in their backroom staff from the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the franchise likely to part ways with head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

According to ESPNCricinfo, RCB are yet to renew the contracts of Bangar and Hesson, the process of which usually takes place around September. Bangalore are among a handful of franchises that are yet to win the elite T20 competition, and failed to reach the playoffs of the 16th edition that took place earlier this year.

The franchise, however, did not verify the development in an official statement.

“Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team,” read a statement from RCB in the report.

Hesson, who coached New Zealand to the ICC World Cup final in 2015, joined the franchise in 2019, the year in which RCB finished at the bottom of en eight-team table.

RCB would then go on to make the playoffs in each of the next three editions, losing the Eliminator in 2020 and 2021 before advancing to Qualifier 2 in 2022. RCB are yet to win the IPL despite reaching the final on three occasions — in 2009, 2011 and 2016, losing against Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Bangar, who had served as batting coach under head coach Ravi Shastri, replacing Simon Katich as the head coach of the franchise ahead of the 2022 season.

Elsewhere, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) parted ways with head coach Andy Flower, who had served in the role since the franchise joined the IPL bandwagon in 2022. LSG have since announced former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer as the Zimbabwean’s replacement.