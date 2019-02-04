First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Royal Challengers Bangalore include Yo-Yo test in conditioning camp held primarily for eight domestic players

The two coaches Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra will be monitoring the progress of the players and a Yo-Yo test will also be conducted to get a hang of their fitness.

Press Trust of India, Feb 04, 2019 19:52:05 IST

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kickstarted their five-day conditioning camp primarily with eight of its domestic players including 16-year-old Bengal prodigy Prayas Ray Burman and Ranji Trophy's top run-getter Milind Kumar.

Eight players have already joined the camp which also includes Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, talented Delhi batsman Himmat Singh and seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Devdutt Paddikal from Karnataka.

The two coaches Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra will be monitoring the progress of the players and a Yo-Yo test will also be conducted to get a hang of their fitness.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 19:52:05 IST

Tags : Akshdeep Nath, Ashish Nehra, Cricket, Devdutt Paddikal, Gary Kirsten, Himmat Singh, IPL 2019, Kulwant Khejroliya, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shivam Dubey, SportsTracker, Uttar Pradesh, Washington Sundar

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all