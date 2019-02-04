Royal Challengers Bangalore include Yo-Yo test in conditioning camp held primarily for eight domestic players
The two coaches Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra will be monitoring the progress of the players and a Yo-Yo test will also be conducted to get a hang of their fitness.
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have kickstarted their five-day conditioning camp primarily with eight of its domestic players including 16-year-old Bengal prodigy Prayas Ray Burman and Ranji Trophy's top run-getter Milind Kumar.
Eight players have already joined the camp which also includes Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, talented Delhi batsman Himmat Singh and seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Devdutt Paddikal from Karnataka.
