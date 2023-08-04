Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday appointed Andy Flower as the head coach of their men’s team. Apart from leading England to a T20 World Cup title, three Ashes series win and the No 1 ICC Test ranking, the former Zimbabwean batter has also won the Pakistan Super League, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 titles.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome ICC Hall of Famer and T20 World Cup winning coach Andy Flower as the Head Coach of RCB Men’s team,” RCB wrote on Instagram.

“Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship winning mindset and take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward.”

RCB had recently parted ways with head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and were on the lookout for a new coaching team.

The news was confirmed by the franchise on Friday.

“We thank Mike Heesson and Sanjay Bangar for their commendable work during the stints as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of RCB,” the team’s statement on the social media read.

“Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. A number of youngsters were given a platform to learn and succeed in the last four years.”

Andy Flower was also recently replaced as IPL side Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) head coach by Justin langer.