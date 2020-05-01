First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ross Taylor wins New Zealand Cricket's player of the year award for third time

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal as New Zealand’s cricket player of the year, claiming the top award for the third time in its 10-year history.

The Associated Press, May 01, 2020 08:45:19 IST

Wellington: Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal as New Zealand’s cricket player of the year, claiming the top award for the third time in its 10-year history.

Ross Taylor wins New Zealand Crickets player of the year award for third time

File image of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. AP

The presentation was made by Hadlee on Friday, on the final day of New Zealand Cricket’s virtual awards ceremony.

In a season of milestones, Taylor surpassed Stephen Fleming as New Zealand’s leading Test run-scorer and became the first player from any nation to play 100 international matches in all three formats.

The 36-year-old scored 1,389 runs across in tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches in the 2019-2020 season, playing in all but one of New Zealand’s 32 internationals in the awards period.

“It’s been full of ups and downs,” Taylor said. “A World Cup final, losing that final. The Boxing Day test which was such a proud moment to be part of and to have so many Kiwis there supporting us was something I’ll never forget."

Hadlee, regarded as New Zealand’s greatest cricketer, spoke to Taylor by video link in a ceremony forced online by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve followed your career since 2006 as I was part of the selection panel when you played your first ODI and then Test match," Hadlee said. “I’ve watched your progress over the past 14 years and I just want to congratulate you on all your performances and records to date.

“You’ve been a wonderful performer, you’ve got a fantastic record and on behalf of New Zealand Cricket I’d just like to say thanks very much for your contribution, not only to New Zealand cricket, but to world cricket.”

Seam bowler Tim Southee was named New Zealand’s Test Player of the Year after previously winning the award as best bowler. In the four tests New Zealand won during the awards period Southee took 25 wickets at an average of 16.4.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 08:45:19 IST

Tags : Cricket, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, ODI Cricket, Richard Hadlee, Ross Taylor, Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, Test Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all