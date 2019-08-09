Ross Taylor says playing in Indian Premier League helped New Zealand cricket 'immensely'
Ross Taylor said New Zealand players benefitted by rubbing shoulders with best players in the world while playing in IPL.
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs THAW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Ruby Trichy Warriors beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 17 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Scotland Women by 74 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs IREW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 79 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs THAW - Aug 10th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs IREW - Aug 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 11th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi's speech on J&K: Restoration of democracy, economy emerge as central themes, reveal audaciousness of gambit
-
Unnao rape case: Delhi court to slap POCSO against Kuldeep Singh Sengar; MLA also faces rape, criminal conspiracy charges
-
National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal win Best Actor; Keerthy Suresh named Best Actress
-
Vellore Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2019: DMK's DM Kathir Anand wins by 8,141 votes; AC Shanmugam of AIADMK comes second with 477,199 votes
-
Two hundred survivors, relatives of victims of New Zealand's Christchurch shooting undertake hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
-
Tracking India’s economic slowdown: Why Narendra Modi govt shouldn’t delay fiscal stimulus to revive struggling industries
-
Arsenal Season Preview: Point kaizen will be key to success in Unai Emery's second season at the helm
-
As Volkswagen ceases production of Beetle, Mumbai's 'Bug' aficionados share memories of iconic car
-
In UP and Bihar, a social venture involving electric rickshaws is providing eco-friendly livelihoods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Mumbai: Senior New Zealand player Ross Taylor has said that players from his country have benefited immensely by rubbing shoulders with the best players in world cricket and "picking the brains" in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"I have been fortunate to play for a few teams (in the IPL) and play with great players. I think, there has been an aura around Australia, South Africa and a few of these teams. I think IPL helped New Zealand cricket sort of bridge that gap a little bit (between players)," Taylor told PTI from Colombo in a special interaction.
File image of New Zealand's Ross Taylor. Reuters
"Once you know these players....You are picking their brains and you are watching them train and that has helped New Zealand cricket immensely.
"Players who have played over there and (who will play in) years to come will benefit by rubbing shoulders with best players in the world," elaborated Taylor.
Taylor has been part of various IPL franchises including Pune Warriors (now defunct), Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The interview was arranged by official broadcasters of New Zealand's tour to Sri Lanka, Sony Pictures Sports Network.
Describing Sri Lanka as a tough place to play, Taylor, a veteran of 92 Tests, said he was looking forward to the two-Test series beginning in Galle from August 14.
"They (Sri Lanka) know the conditions very well and play very well in these conditions. And upsetting South Africa at home would give them a lot of confidence. They are also looking to play the (ICC) Test Championship. Sri Lanka is genuinely a tough place to play cricket in," Taylor said.
Sri Lanka trounced South Africa 2-0 at home a year ago.
Taylor also said that with the advent of ICC Test championships, there is now a "context" and meaning for every game and not just high-profile clashes like the Ashes.
"Obviously there are names and number on the back (of the jerseys, like in ODIs). (There is) context (and) there is something on every game. And someone else mentioned to me the other day is you probably take note of other Test series a lot more now than you would have (than) just following the big series (like) Ashes," the right-handed batsman said.
After a heart-breaking loss in the World Cup final, Kiwis are taking to the field for the first time.
"It is nice to get into a new format (Test, after the World Cup) and it is exciting to play the Test Championship. Not only that, a few players are coming into the Test squad, so they brings fresh vibes in the team and I am sure they are looking forward to get into the hot and humid conditions of Sri Lanka," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2019 20:13:44 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Thilan Samaraweera to join visitors' coaching staff for upcoming Test series
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: SLC suspends head coach Chandika Hathurusingha; Rumesh Ratnayake announced interim coach
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps pick spin-heavy attack for World Test Championship foray against Islanders