Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin becomes internet sensation after being mocked for his bowling action
Representing Romania’s Cluj Cricket Club, Florin, a professional bodyguard, raised eyebrows with his loopy bowling that offered little pace and accuracy.
Romanian fast bowler Pavel Florin has become an internet hero after coping initial criticism for his bowling action against French club Dreux at the ongoing European Cricket League (ECL) in Spain's La Manga.
Representing Romania’s Cluj Cricket Club — of which he is the president — the 40-year-old professional bodyguard raised eyebrows with his loopy bowling that offered little pace and accuracy.
Florin, who took to cricket eight yeas back, responded to criticism by professing his love for the sport and said that he is unaffected by his action which is "not beautiful or not effective." “Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective, but I don’t care, because I love cricket," he told the European Cricket League. “It’s not beautiful, I know, everybody says it, but I’m a slow bowler." However, Florin received backing from Australia's spin legend Shane Warne after he said his love of the game trumped any criticism. Warne tweeted his approval for the league and also offered his help. Former England cricketer Dimitri Mascarenhas also tweeted his support for Florin.
Florin bowled just one over in the 10-over match and conceded 13 runs without picking a wicket.
Romania were granted Affiliate status by ICC in 2013 and became an Associate Member of the ICC in 2017.
The ECL is in its first edition, and features eight teams, including clubs from Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, and is being dubbed as the Champions League of cricket in some quarters.
