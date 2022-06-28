Rohit Sharma's smiling selfie days after testing positive for COVID-19 goes viral ahead of India-England Test

Before the start of the rescheduled India-England Test in Edgbaston on 1 July, suspense surrounds the inclusion of skipper Rohit Sharma in the playing XI. The right-handed batter had tested positive for COVID-19 and so far, no update has been given on his availability for the fixture.

But the Mumbai Indians captain seems to be in a positive mood regarding his recovery. The star opener has posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories. The Indian skipper can be seen giving a thumbs-up in the photo. This is the first update given by Sharma since the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) announced that he was down with COVID-19.

Check the post here.

The news of Sharma’s diagnosis first hit the headlines during India’s practice match against Leicestershire. The right-handed batter, who had scored 25 in the first innings, did not play the second innings. Later on, the BCCI announced that he had tested positive.

The Board has called in Mayank Agrawal as cover for the Indian skipper. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test as cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19. Mayank has left for the UK and will link up with the squad in Birmingham," BCCI has stated in an official release.

No announcement had been made by the BCCI regarding Sharma’s availability in the India-England fifth Test. The Board has not yet announced a stand-in captain either.

The rescheduled Test is the final game of the five-match India-England Test series that was interrupted last year due to a COVID scare in the Indian camp. The outcome of the fixture is of great importance as the contest is a part of the World Test Championship cycle.

India is currently leading 2-1 in the series. If the side manages to win or draw the final Test, it will lead to India’s fourth Test series win against England.

England have announced their squad for the fifth Test in Edgbaston. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been included in the side, along with Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings and Ollie Pope. The Three Lions had recently thumped New Zealand to win 3-0 in the three-Test series.

