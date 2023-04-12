Rohit Sharma's fifty helps Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller

Rohit Sharma brought up his first half-century in two years as Mumbai Indians opened their account this season with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff

April 12th, 2023

0:24:20 IST

