Rohit Sharma's fifty helps Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller

Rohit Sharma brought up his first half-century in two years as Mumbai Indians opened their account this season with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma brought up his first IPL fifty in nearly two years in 29 balls. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner scored a patient half-century against Mumbai Indians, bringing up the milestone in 43 balls. Sportzpics
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL fifty in just 22 deliveries during Match 16 of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera celebrates after running Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav out with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a 25-ball 31 after getting involved in a mix-up with Rohit Sharma following a solid opening partnership. Sportzpics
N Tilak Varma and skipper Rohit Sharma steadied Mumbai Indians in their chase of 173 with a 68-run second-wicket stand. Sportzpics
Pacer Mukesh Kumar revived Delhi Capitals’ hopes by dismissing Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries. Sportzpics
All-rounder Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 17 and stitched an unbroken 30-run stand with Tim David to guide Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 12, 2023 00:24:20 IST

