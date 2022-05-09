Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal leaves Twitter questioning third umpire and use of UltraEdge

Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s controversial dismissal leaves Twitter questioning third umpire and use of UltraEdge

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in controversial fashion during Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, with a lot of fans hitting out against the third-umpire and the use of UltraEdge technology.

Chasing a target of 166, MI lost their skipper at the end of the first over as the skipper’s lean patch continued.

Tim Southee opened the bowling for KKR. In the last ball of the over, Southee seemed to have got the better of Rohit, with the ball goes past closer to the edge of Rohit’s bat, hitting the thigh pad en route to keeper Sheldon Jackson, who took a brilliant one-handed catch.

The on-field verdict was Not Out but Sheldon wanted to take the review, and asked Shreyas Iyer for it, with KKR eventually opting for the DRS.

TV replays showed that there was spike on UltraEdge at the time when the ball was close to Rohit’s bat.

However, to the shock of MI team and supporters alike, there was a spike in UltraEdge even before the ball came in contact with Rohit Sharma’s bat. Bruce Oxenford, the third umpire, signalled to the on-field umpire to change his decision and a dejected Rohit who could hardly believe his dismissal was given out.

Some cricket fans condemned the poor umpiring standards in this IPL, with one of them even suggesting the use of Hotspot:

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 23:17:39 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Many sporting giants have gone through this phase': Rohit Sharma opens up on MI's poor show
First Cricket News

'Many sporting giants have gone through this phase': Rohit Sharma opens up on MI's poor show

MI began their IPL campaign with a four-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals on 27 March, and their latest of the eight defeats came against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ fate isn’t bothersome. Rohit Sharma’s form is
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ fate isn’t bothersome. Rohit Sharma’s form is

From an Indian cricket perspective, the first concern about Rohit at present is his leadership. He was anointed white-ball captain less than six months ago, because he had won five IPL trophies.

IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Navi Mumbai Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Navi Mumbai Weather Update

Here's the weather update for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match in Navi Mumbai.