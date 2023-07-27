Rohit Sharma was not a happy man on Wednesday after he was asked about Virat Kohli’s overseas form in recent years. Kohli who had not hit a century away from home in the last five years ended the drought in the second Test against West Indies which finished in a draw in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Rohit was asked about Kohli’s lack of big runs way from home on the eve of the India vs West Indies ODI series.

IND vs WI 1st ODI: India look ahead to World Cup, Windies stay in the present

The Indian captain was asked if there were concerns around the lack of big knocks from Kohli, to which Rohit said the team doesn’t care about “outside noises”.

“I’ve answered this question a lot of times. All the outside talk, who scored how many, took how many wickets… people who say such things don’t know what happens inside,” Rohit said during a pre-match press conference for the first ODI against the West Indies on Thursday.

“For us, what happens inside stays inside. We prefer that. For us, the most important thing is to win matches or series, not who’s talking what. It doesn’t matter to us.” “Our priority is the three ODI matches right now, we’re focussing on that.

“Inside talks remain inside and we want it to stay inside only. This is something that I have said a number of times and in future as well I will say this only,” he added.

IND vs WI: Empty World Cup slots in Team India and the battle among the contenders

Kohli’s latest hundred came in his 500th international match. It was his 76th century for India, having last hit an away ton in December 2018.

Kohli was dismissed for 76 in the first Test in Dominica.

With PTI inputs