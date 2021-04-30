Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rohit Sharma turns 34: Suresh Raina, Khaleel Ahmed and others wish 'Hitman' on his birthday

  • FP Trending
  • April 30th, 2021
  • 14:07:05 IST

Ace cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper celebrated his special day after his team won over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game on Wednesday.

Post the match, images of Rohit celebrating his birthday went viral on social media after which fans and cricket celebrities started wishing him.

Among the many wishes, Mumbai Indians shared a post on their official Twitter handle. They tweeted, “Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in —the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain”.

Even, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and posted a special video. In the video, Rohit’s best pull shots are captured. “Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45,” ICC captioned the video.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Rohit by highlighting some of his records in international cricket.

Below are few more heartening wishes to Rohit:

Rohit has played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs, and 111 T20Is for India. Being in the longest format of the game, he has scored 2,615 runs to his name. To date, in ODIs, Rohit has scored 9,205 runs and has also hit 29 hundreds in the 50-over format. When he was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Rohit made four centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, Rohit is heading the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. The defending champions are fourth on the points table with three wins from six matches so far.

