Rohit Sharma turns 34: Suresh Raina, Khaleel Ahmed and others wish 'Hitman' on his birthday

Ace cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrates his 34th birthday on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper celebrated his special day after his team won over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game on Wednesday.

Post the match, images of Rohit celebrating his birthday went viral on social media after which fans and cricket celebrities started wishing him.

Among the many wishes, Mumbai Indians shared a post on their official Twitter handle. They tweeted, “Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in —the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain”.

Even, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and posted a special video. In the video, Rohit’s best pull shots are captured. “Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45,” ICC captioned the video.

Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Rohit by highlighting some of his records in international cricket.

Only batsman to hit 3⃣ ODI double tons

Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs

Only batsman to hit 3⃣ ODI double tons

Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs

1⃣4⃣,6⃣8⃣4⃣ intl runs & going strong Here's wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday.

Below are few more heartening wishes to Rohit:

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always.

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records . Happy birthday brother @ImRo45

Many happy returns of the day brotherman. May you continue to enjoy yourself and have all the happiness! @ImRo45

Wishing the purest striker in the game a very happy birthday!

Rohit has played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs, and 111 T20Is for India. Being in the longest format of the game, he has scored 2,615 runs to his name. To date, in ODIs, Rohit has scored 9,205 runs and has also hit 29 hundreds in the 50-over format. When he was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Rohit made four centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, Rohit is heading the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. The defending champions are fourth on the points table with three wins from six matches so far.